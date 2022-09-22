What is your ascription of evil? Try as I may, I cannot comprehend the many atrocities in our world today. I am referring to such horrors as terrorist attacks, mass murders, school shootings, human trafficking, and tortures and killing sprees by psychopathic serial killers.

The first recorded act of evil is found in the Book of Genesis, when Cain murders his brother, Abel. Abel, the first murder victim, may be seen as the first martyr, while Cain, the first murderer, is sometimes seen as an ancestor of evil.