...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
What is your ascription of evil? Try as I may, I cannot comprehend the many atrocities in our world today. I am referring to such horrors as terrorist attacks, mass murders, school shootings, human trafficking, and tortures and killing sprees by psychopathic serial killers.
The first recorded act of evil is found in the Book of Genesis, when Cain murders his brother, Abel. Abel, the first murder victim, may be seen as the first martyr, while Cain, the first murderer, is sometimes seen as an ancestor of evil.
Genesis 4:2-4 records the two brothers’ relationship with God: “Now Abel kept flocks, and Cain worked the soil. In the course of time, Cain brought some of the fruits of the soil as an offering to the Lord. But Abel brought fat portions from some of the firstborn of his flock. The Lord looked with favor on Abel and his offering, but on Cain and his offering, he did not look with favor.”
Cain became very angry that God rejected his sacrifice. Was it because his offering was not up to God’s standards, or was his attitude improper? Proverbs 21:27 says, “The sacrifice of the wicked is detestable — how much more so when brought with evil intent!” So, in a jealous rage, Cain murdered Abel.
It is of note that there are at least two concepts of evil: a broad concept and a narrow concept. The broad concept may be considered natural evil and the narrow moral evil. Hurricanes and flooding may fall in the category of natural evils which do not result from the intentions or negligence of humankind. On the other hand, moral evils result from people’s choices.
A volcano is still a volcano, even as it sleeps; a lion is still a lion while it begins life as a little kitten. Trust them not, because they can erupt into an evil force in the blink of an eye. Consider the human heart. Charles Spurgeon said, “The evil heart which still remaineth in the Christian, doth always, when it is not attacking or obstructing, still reign and dwell within him. My heart is just as bad when no evil emanates from it as when it is all over vileness in its external development.”
If we don’t take God’s Word as our standard, all moral choices will soon become fuzzy. When we start making excuses for our actions, telling a “little white lie,” cheating, stealing, and worshiping money, we break down the distinction between right and wrong.
Isaiah 5:20 NIV tells us, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.” When we do not carefully observe the distinction between good and evil, destruction soon follows.
Contrary to the myth floating around today in the “New Age,” evil is real and harms innocent people. The reality is that every day, people around the world are injured or killed through no fault of their own but because of the intentionally wrong or grossly negligent actions of others. Evil ends up hurting all people — both the guilty and the innocent.
We must never tire of doing good deeds. Always stay in God’s Word, the Bible, for standards of living. The more we reject evil, the stronger we become. Evil loves violence and deception, and I have no solution for how to circumvent violent, evil behavior in others. It must begin with individuals like you and me. Our behavior and actions must reflect the teachings of Jesus. “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good” is a crucial verse in Romans 12:21.
Ephesians 6:12 is also important: “For we are not wrestling with flesh and blood (contending only with physical opponents), but against the despotisms, against the powers, against (the master spirits who are) the world rulers of this present darkness, against the spirit forces of wickedness in the heavenly (supernatural) sphere.”
Satan is in constant battle with those who believe in Jesus Christ. Those who are not “flesh and blood” are the demons controlled by Satan; they are not mere fantasies — they are very real. Their goal is to defeat Christ’s Church. God has provided us with the supernatural power to defeat Satan with His Holy Spirit within us and his armor surrounding us. Remember Jesus’ words to Peter in Matthew 16:18: “On this rock, I will build my church.”
Commit these words from Psalm 23 to your heart: “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I talk through the valley of thee shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with e; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.”
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.