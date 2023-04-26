When reading a novel, it is common to think that the tale you are reading about is self-contained or, if it goes beyond a single book, it is part of a chronological series.

Though often overlooked are those stories that contribute to a shared universe constructed by the author, or a set of authors, and those tales that take from some literary mythos. These stories get my analytical mind going while taking my time engaging with the work to spot all the “Easter eggs” hidden in the tale.