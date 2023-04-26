When reading a novel, it is common to think that the tale you are reading about is self-contained or, if it goes beyond a single book, it is part of a chronological series.
Though often overlooked are those stories that contribute to a shared universe constructed by the author, or a set of authors, and those tales that take from some literary mythos. These stories get my analytical mind going while taking my time engaging with the work to spot all the “Easter eggs” hidden in the tale.
Some of these tales only go so far as minor references, while others are fully invested and make some of the plot dependent upon elements from other stories. A mythos, using a traditional or recurrent narrative theme or plot structure, tends to be more invested in plot-dependent aspects.
For instance, stories that use the Greek pantheon or elements of Arthurian legend use a “mythos” and tend to make the entire story about this theme. Younger readers will definitely recognize this in the Percy Jackson series, while adult readers might see this in novels by Neil Gaiman, such as “American Gods” and “Good Omens.”
What I find most interesting, though, are those stories that create their own mythos and other authors that share this universe. One of the main authors that comes to mind is H.P. Lovecraft and his Cthulhu Mythos.
In the Cthulhu Mythos, there is a recurring focus on discovering a much more ancient world and expansive universe where the works of humanity are dwarfed and outright ignored by creatures of pure terror. Utilizing the Elder Ones, Dagon, Cthulhu, Nyarlathotep, and other frightening elements, Lovecraft constructs a mythology and theme that he encouraged other authors to utilize in their works.
Gaiman has borrowed from this universe for a few of his novels. Even George R.R. Martin used elements from Lovecraft and Robert Chambers to fill out the distant lands on the map in the “Game of Thrones” books. If you look into the Shadow Lands of Essos, you will recognize the cities of Carcosa, Sarnath, and K’dath, and if you read about the people of Leng, you may notice that there are Old Ones living beneath their cities. But no one constantly uses this mythos quite like Stephen King.
While King does not make a reference to the Cthulhu Mythos in every novel he publishes, he does reference it often and constructs a literary shared universe that takes heavy influence from the father of Cosmic Horror.
For example, the “Dark Man” or Randall Flagg, is a direct reference to Lovecraft’s Nyarlathotep. Both are demonic/cosmic beings that take on human form to gather followers and cause chaos. King also uses Lovecraft’s “Shadow Out of Time” to have extraterrestrial creatures take possession of characters in his book, “Revival.”
King’s writings are unique in his construction of a shared universe between all his books. On the surface, his novels seem to contain stories, though if you dig a bit, you will find that King makes an effort to reference at least one of his other novels. Flagg appears in 13 of King’s novels and, more often than not, significantly influences the story. When King’s novels are considered as a whole, a larger story of an interactive multi-verse with supernatural horrors comes into focus. (Of course, it always takes place in Maine at some point.)
King is not alone in this practice of constructing a shared universe. Brandon Sanderson, Peter Clines and David Mitchell are other well-known literary authors that have built a shared universe. Even comic books, especially the Marvel Universe, are much more explicit in this shared universe construction.
If you want to dive into some shared universes or explore a constructed mythos, visit the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library and peruse our collection. Some of our latest releases contain some classics from King.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!
Jared Jacavone is librarian at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.