You have probably heard countless times how exercise is “good for you.” But did you know that it can help you feel good, too? Getting the right amount of exercise can boost your energy levels and even help improve your moods.
Experts recommend that teens get 60 minutes or more of moderate to vigorous physical activity each day. Here are some reasons why:
• Exercise benefits every part of the body, including the mind. Exercise improves brain health and learning. It can help people sleep better. When you exercise, your body makes chemicals that help you feel good. Exercise lowers your chances of depression and decreases feelings of anxiety. Exercise can also give you a real sense of accomplishment and pride at having achieved a goal.
• Exercise helps people keep a healthy weight and lower their risk of some diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and also helps to maintain a healthy weight.
• Exercise can help a person age well. This may not seem important now, but your body will thank you later. Regular exercise improves your quality of life and the ability to enjoy things as you get older. It can improve brain health and reduce the chance of getting Alzheimer’s disease.
There are many different types of exercise. One is aerobic exercise. With any type of aerobic exercise you will get the heart pumping and your breathing usually becomes harder. When you give your lungs and heart this kind of workout regularly these muscles get stronger.
Some may think that the only way to get this type of exercise is by playing a team sport such as basketball, soccer or even lacrosse. This is not true. You can get the same results from biking, skating, dancing or even just walking quickly.
A second type of exercise is strength training. This doesn’t mean that you have to be a weight lifter — but you can if you want. If you are looking to strengthen your arms you can try doing push-ups or pull-ups like you used to do when you were in school.
You can strengthen the muscles in your legs by running, biking or doing squats. Strengthening your leg muscles will help with knee pain or stability.
There are other types of exercise you can do. You just have to decide which exercise is right for you and what you are looking to improve.
Once you get into a routine and start to feel better, the question becomes: How can I make sure that I continue with the program? This is a great question.
One of the biggest reasons people drop an exercise program is from lack of interest. If what you are doing is not fun you will not be motivated to continue.
So when you decide what exercise you are going to do make sure that it is something that you are interested in. If you need more motivation exercise with a friend, join a class or make it a game that includes the entire family.
Considering all the health benefits of being physically active, it’s easy to see why exercise is wise. The great thing about exercise is that it is never too late to start and any exercise is better than no exercise. Even small things can count as exercise.
Lynnell Godfrey is an Expanded Food and Nutrition Education program educator and 4-H Youth Development agent with the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.