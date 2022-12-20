Lynnell Godfrey

 Submitted photo

You have probably heard countless times how exercise is “good for you.” But did you know that it can help you feel good, too? Getting the right amount of exercise can boost your energy levels and even help improve your moods.

Experts recommend that teens get 60 minutes or more of moderate to vigorous physical activity each day. Here are some reasons why: