Are your words and actions in harmony with each other? Or are you of the type that says, “Do as I say, but not as I do?”
It’s so easy today to lose focus of your straight and narrow path. God’s people are not born giants in faith. Instead, our faith is likened to being less than that of a mustard seed.
Jesus was not condemning His disciples for substandard faith when He said this to them. “Because you have so little faith. I tell you the truth, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.” Christ was showing them how significant faith would be in their future ministry.
The same is true for us. When we face problems that appear to be as immense and immovable as a mountain, we must turn our faces to God and ask Him to strengthen our faith. We will then refocus on our intended mission to serve Him.
In the beginning, our faith is like a bit of spark, but we must keep it alive and nurtured (fanned) until it becomes a flame. That is what happened to the royal official written about in John 4:43-54. The official’s son was gravely ill, dying in fact. He walked the 20-some miles to where Jesus was teaching and begged Him to go with him to his son’s bedside.
“Unless you people see miraculous signs and wonders,” Jesus told him in John 4:48-50, “you will never believe.” (But the man was not put off by Jesus’ words. Instead, he continued his plea). “The royal official said, ‘Sir, come down before my child dies.’ Jesus replied, “You may go. Your son will live.”
This man was most likely an officer in Herod’s service; however, he addressed Jesus as “Sir,” putting himself under Him even though he had legal authority over Jesus. At this point, his was a “seeking” faith.
If ever you have pleaded with our Savior for the life of your child, you can imagine the agony of the official. His face contorted with fear, tears streaming from his eyes, hands clasped and raised upward in an attitude of appeal. Most likely, he had the appearance of bowing toward Jesus. Perhaps his words were not eloquent, but the tears sufficed.
Recall the times you, too, have heard the words of your pastor bring sudden tears to your eyes — where you found yourself leaning a little forward to catch that sentence that was the one you needed most.
Now, imagine how the face and posture of the nobleman transformed when he heard the words, “You may go. Your son will live.” His entire countenance changed: the tears and distraught facial expression were replaced with a magnificent smile, hands were unclasped and raised in praise, and he stood a little straighter, taller, I think.
There may have still been tears, but they were ones of joy and gratitude. The nobleman did not “see” that his son was healed. But through the growth of his faith, it can be discerned that he believed Jesus and sought him; now, he believed Him and found Him.
So it is at this stage — the “finding” Him that we, like the official, can take Christ at His word. What happiness we may enjoy in finding Him; there is a quietness and peace of mind not present before.
In John 4:50-53, “Jesus said unto him, Go thy way; thy son liveth. And the man believed the word that Jesus had spoken unto him, and he went his way. And as he was now going down, his servants met him and told him, saying, ‘Thy son liveth.’ Then inquired he of them the hour when he began to amend. And they said unto him, ‘Yesterday at the seventh hour the fever left him.’ So the father knew that it was at the same hour in the which Jesus said unto him, Thy son liveth; and himself believed, and his whole house.”
Our faith can grow just like the nobleman’s did. Although the official’s son was 20 miles away, he was healed when Jesus spoke the word. First, he believed enough to ask Jesus for help; second, he believed in Jesus’ assurance that his son would live. Third, he and his whole house believed in Jesus.
Faith is a gift that grows as we use it. Does a father’s faith save the family? In some ways, yes. His faith causes him to pray for his family; God hears his prayers, protecting the family. But they must believe as well.
As Christian parents, we stay in prayer for our children that they will be saved. Recall how Job showed deep concern for the spiritual well-being of his children. Fearful that they might have sinned, Job’s first task every morning was to offer sacrifices to God to ask for forgiveness for any sins they may have committed.
As parents today we, too, can offer “sacrifices” of our time to pray for our children. Nurture your faith and pray.