I saw an interesting statement today that snagged my attention; aroused my thinking. It was a statement made in light of the terrible ordeal taking place in Afghanistan - "There will be Afghan Christians who will die this week because they have chosen faithfulness over safety. (pause) There will be American Christians who will skip church this week because they have chosen safety over faithfulness."
These words captured from a social media platform rattled my cage; awakening my thoughts to the vast difference of faith found or not found in the lives of believers. It seems strange to me that fear seems to lead the race that we have been challenged to run; yet faith seems to have taken a back position.
I'm not writing to be critical of you the reader; but rather calling this idea to your attention for your own examination.
I read in the Bible a tremendous promise of God upon His children found in Exodus 15;26 - NIV- "He said, 'If you listen carefully to the Lord your God and do what is right in his eyes; if you pay attention to his commands and keep all His decrees, I will not bring on you any of the diseases I brought on the Egyptians, for I am the LORD, who heals you.'"
Let's walk in faith rather than choose fear Let's fill our souls with timeless powerful promises from God Almighty who kept His people from all of the diseases and plagues that had fallen upon the Egyptians. Let's choose to trust Him.
The same individuals who will run their errands all week and travel in and out of the marketplace will hide in their homes on Sundays to escape a "diseased society" because this virus is rising again.
Let's run to faith, not from faith. Do not fear! Trust in the Lord your God!
Oh...and please pray for the Afghan believers who are facing far more than a virus.
Have a great rest of your week.
Dr. Wallace Phillips is Sr. Pastor of Carpenter's Shop Church in Ahoskie and a native of Perquimans County. You may visit them on Facebook at Carpenter's Shop International Church or on Youtube at CSIC Media.