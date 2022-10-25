October visits to apple orchards in south Unicoi County, Tennessee, were routine for me during the 1990s when I covered news in that county for the Johnson City Press. Feature stories about apple crops were great for previewing the Unicoi County Apple Festival, which happens each October in Erwin.
My wife, Sharon, and I, along with my brother and some friends, were visiting a small farm in the area to watch sorghum being pressed and processed into syrup. That is a story for another time.
We were just a couple of miles from the Coffee Ridge Loop, where I used to visit the orchards that provided such low-hanging fruit for Apple Festival features. It was a beautiful fall day that we decided would not be complete without bringing home fresh apples.
Once on the Loop, we pulled over at the first sight of apples for sale — Willis Family Orchard. I remembered talking to the late Harley Willis during those long-ago visits. His son operates the farm now and met us at the stone building where the apples are stored after harvest.
“What do you call this building,” I asked, following him in to retrieve some fruit. “Apple house,” he said.
Obviously I have forgotten all that I learned about apple orchards during my years with the newspaper.
I did not mind admitting to Mr. Willis that we knew nothing at all about making apple cider. He recommended his Winesap variety for that purpose, and we left with two bushels.
We decided to try our hands at cider-making since we have a fruit press that we use to juice grapes from our family vineyard. Willis families have been raising apples on Coffee Ridge for generations. Rutledges have been raising grapes in Gray, Tennessee, for, um, about six years.
We have a lot to learn, and we learned a lot about pressing apples for cider. We discovered that running chopped apples through a grape crusher achieves very little in the effort to extract juice.
We learned also that chopping the apples into a fine — but not too fine — slawlike consistency will result in the most juice being separated from the fruit. Despite our limited knowledge about the process, we managed to squeeze three gallons from our two bushels.
I should point out that although my wife had never pressed cider, she is a connoisseur of the final product. Sharon grew up in Pandora, Ohio, home of Suter’s Produce, which operates a cider press.
“I’m a little kid in my mother’s kitchen again,” Sharon said after tasting our first attempt. “It’s wonderful.”
She cautioned us about not consuming too much at a time and on the need to freeze the majority for later. The best cider, according to Sharon, is not pasteurized, which is why you want to freeze most of what is produced.
Thanks, Mr. Willis, for taking me back to my days at the newspaper. And for taking my wife back to Ohio without ever leaving Tennessee.
We’ll have a taste of cider for the holidays this year. Here’s to filling the freezer next fall.