Developing an inward focus on spiritual growth is vital in the life of a Christian. To become effective in one’s Christian walk, one must focus on personal spiritual formation.
Without maturing in one’s relationship with Christ, the Christian will find him or herself inadequate to address the process of discipling others. Christians can grow in their maturity through increased trust in Christ. A great way to develop confidence in Christ is through fasting.
Jesus taught and practiced fasting. Jesus began his ministry with a 40-day fast. In Matthew 6:16-17, Jesus gives specific instructions about fasting: “When you fast, do not look somber like the hypocrites do, for they disfigure their faces to show men they are fasting. I tell you the truth, they have received their reward in total, but when you fast, put oil on your head and wash your face.”
There is an expectation in Jesus’ teaching; this expectation is that people will fast. Jesus says “when” not “if.” Jesus’ followers will be fasting. In today’s fast-paced culture of overindulgence, there is little time for fasting, but Christians desperately need a regular practice of fasting in their relationship with God.
In John Piper’s “A Hunger for God,” he illustrates how prominent Christian leaders have called for Christians to follow Jesus by developing a passion for fasting on a routine basis. However, without a reason to fast, it can be a horrible and self-centered time where one only focuses on the food they are not getting.
One purpose for fasting is to strengthen one’s prayer life. While fasting, one gives up a meal or meals and replaces them with prayer and meditation on God’s Word.
Fasting in Scripture is almost always connected with prayer. Daniel 9:3 reminds us: “Turn to the Lord God and plead with Him in prayer, petition, fasting, and sackcloth and ashes.” Daniel pleaded with God in prayer through fasting.
Adding fasting to prayer is not a magic wand one can use to get God to answer prayer. In 2 Samuel 12:16-20, King David fasted and prayed that God would not let his child die ; however, even though he sincerely fasted and prayed, his child still died. Fasting helps us focus our prayers and attention toward God.
Another purpose of fasting is to seek direction. Acts 14:23 says that Paul and Barnabas appointed elders for them in each church and, with prayer and fasting, committed them to the Lord, in whom they had put their trust. Before Paul and Barnabas made an important decision on who would lead as Elders, they spent time praying and fasting.
Worshiping God is another great purpose for a spiritual fast. Just like prayers and singing, fasting can be a beautiful act of worship toward God. When a person skips a meal, they can use that time to worship and adore their creator. Each time one feels the pangs of hunger, that one can think about their adoration toward God rather than their pangs of hunger.
A fast can be a humbling experience when the focus gets taken off of hunger and placed on the heavenly Father.