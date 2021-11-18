Who can help but be anxious in today’s economic world? The price of everything has skyrocketed in the last several months. “Bringing home the bacon,” which means to earn money to feed and shelter one’s family, to be a breadwinner, to make a living to provide the necessities of daily living, is more crucial than ever.
Speaking of bacon, look at how the prices have skyrocketed — upward toward $10 per pound, depending on the brand you choose. The cost of chicken has increased by 50 cents per pound. And who can afford a bone-in rib roast at nearly $20 per pound?
Most folks are peeling back on their choices at the food stores out of necessity. Forcibly our footprints are becoming smaller, which is not a bad thing in and of itself. Nonetheless, we would like for this to be by choice and not out of need. Anxiety begins.
It is now, as a believer, that I turn to my Bible for consolation and comfort. “Let not your heart be troubled (John 14:1)” is my first thought. Easier said than done, right? As I continue to read God’s Word, my unease decreases. The Apostle Paul said in Philippians 4:13, “Be careful for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.”
Remember that childhood game we played on the school playground or in our backyards? It was known as “blind man’s buff,” which is the traditional name of the game. “Buff” is used in its older meaning of “a slight push.” One child was designated as “it,” blindfolded and then turned around and around. All the other kids would then scatter, avoiding the person who was “it.” Players would sneak up on “it” and gently touch or push him, then scurry away. Eventually, one of the children would allow himself to be touched, making him the next to be “it.”
Sometimes, I have the sense that I am “it” in the game of blind man’s buff, meaning that I am blinded to what next to expect in this topsy-turvy world, and am groping for some semblance of safety and security, honesty and truth from my fellow man. At times, these elude me — are they here, just hiding in plain sight?
Imagine the anxiety Martha must have felt when Jesus visited her and Mary. Keep in mind that they both loved Him and wanted to serve Him. But Martha thought Mary’s style of serving was inferior to hers, so she took her concerns to Jesus.
Here is the scenario: Martha opened her home to Jesus. “She had a sister called Mary, who sat at the Lord’s feet listening to what he said. But Martha was distracted by all the preparations that had to be made. She came to him and asked, ‘Lord, don’t you care that my sister has left me to do the work by myself? Tell her to help me!’”
Indeed, we can all get sidetracked or distracted by our day-to-day responsibilities. We must never be too busy spending time for Jesus that we are not spending enough time with Him. Beware that your service to Him does not become self-serving. Listen to Jesus’ response to Martha: “Martha, Martha,” the Lord answered, “you are worried and upset about many things, but only one thing is needed. Mary has chosen what is better, and it will not be taken away from her.”
Jesus wasn’t placing blame on Martha for being concerned about her household preparations. He was only asking her to set priorities. Don’t allow “busywork” to take the place of devotion to God. That is when we are overcome with anxiety and insecurities. We can undeniably identify with Martha while learning from the dialogue between Martha and Jesus.
Martha is not the only Bible great who was overcome with anxiety. Job suffered from anxiety after the loss of all his material possessions, and then his children. And, oh, his grievous physical illnesses.
Jonah was so anxious regarding Assyria’s reach that he asked the Lord to take his life! “Therefore now O Lord, take, I pray thee, my life from me for it is better for me to die than to live,” he says in Jonah 4:4.
Even though we read that King David was “a man after God’s own heart” (Acts 13:22), he still was given to anxiety. Just read some of the Psalms for proof of that. Even during his stress, he was able to sing praises to God. That, too, is found in the Psalms.
Being committed to God does not exempt us from trials, hardships, illness — pain touches everyone. Consider personal trauma, social injustice and discrimination, career setbacks, and mistakes and failures you encounter in your lifetime. How you respond to these entities determines your level of anxiety, worry and discontent. In these situations, one learns compassion and sensitivity, self-knowledge and perspective, flexibility and self-control.
Spend time with God, quality time. Be a servant to Him, not to this world. “But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you,” states 1 Peter 5:10.
Jesus taught us that His Holy Spirit would be with us. In John 14:27, He said, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”