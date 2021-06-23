Biblically, being a good neighbor entails more than merely being nice to the people next door.
Jesus wants Christians to understand that our neighbor is the people with which we share the world. With this greater sense of neighborliness, one might ask, “How do I achieve this goal?” I do not think there are three easy steps or even ten easy steps, but I am convinced that Jesus gave us a good idea of how we can work toward being a good neighbor. The starting place is loving God with all our being and having a relationship with Christ Jesus.
After all, Jesus makes having a relationship with God possible (John 14:6). Praying for our neighbors by name (Matthew 6:5-6; James 5:16) and praying that God would change our hearts to love them the way He loves them is vital. It is only when our heart sees our neighbor like God sees our neighbor that we can more effectively share the light and love of Christ. Being present with the people who need you is advantageous in the process of being a good neighbor (Philippians 2:4). Likewise, a good neighbor leaves all judgment to God. Only God can know someones’ most profound heart matters. God did not call you to judge your neighbor; He called you to love them.
Being a good neighbor also involves connection. Empathy goes a long way. So often, one worries over having the correct response when really what our neighbor needs is the connection to another person. Responding with words is rarely as effective as connection. Offering our love, helping to meet a need, and giving a gift can all be beautiful means of connection.
Offering encouragement by saying something like, “I cannot even imagine how you must feel, but thank you for confiding in me; I am here for you” goes a long way. Connection can bring hope and healing—a significant outcome of being a good neighbor.
A good neighbor does not harm. Scripture states that love is the fulfillment of God’s law (Romans 13:8-10). Sometimes we, as Christians, do harm by imposing our opinions of God’s Word on others. We must be careful and love everyone.
We must appropriately understand Scripture before we start saying, “Thus, says the Lord.” I worked as a social worker many years ago and once had to take someone’s benefits away because they no longer qualified for services. I was merely doing my job as outlined by the federal government.
Well, a distraught family member called me several colorful adjectives via the telephone when they learned that their loved one’s benefits would no longer be available. Then this irate person proceeded to misquote Scripture—suggesting that I would experience divine retribution.
Thankfully I had extensive theological training and understood their misuse of Scripture. Had I not been a believer, I might have been harmed by this person’s ignorance of Christianity. Their words might have turned me away from God for all eternity. A good neighbor does not harm. May we use God’s Word to edify.
My final thought: a good neighbor desires the success of others. Scripture commands that we build each other up (1 Thessalonians 5:11). Never grow envious of others’ success. Instead, rejoice with them. Encourage them to do even greater things. Desire success for them. There is a twofold reward in desiring the success of others. First, your encouragement might be the catalyst that helps them succeed, which should be a pleasant feeling.
Second, often the things that we help make happen for others, God will make happen for us. If you sow generosity into the lives of others, generosity will be sown back to you. The measure you use is the measure that will come back to you (Matthew 7:2), and more often than not, it is returned in a more significant measure (Luke 6:38).
Love God, be in a saving relationship with Christ, and pray for as many people as you can by name. Be present and in the moment with your neighbor, love your neighbor, and leave all judgment to God. Form connections with others, do not harm others, and desire the success of others.
Sure, we can name many more attributes of being a good neighbor, but all these themes are essential for being a good neighbor.
If put into practice, all these themes will carry us far in making this world a neighborly place for everyone.