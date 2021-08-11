I am always fascinated by the story of Job in the Old Testament. Job lived in the land of Uz, which is essential for us to know because of the catchment for large amounts of water supporting large herds of livestock such as Job had.
According to Scripture, Job was quite wealthy, owning 7,000 head of sheep, 3,000 camels, 500 teams of oxen, 500 donkeys, and a large staff of servants. He was the greatest man among all the people of the East. Perhaps Job’s wealth could be compared to Jeff Bezos’ (Amazon founder and the richest man in the world) or Elon Musk’s (of Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink fame).
Job also had 10 children who loved to throw massive parties in their homes. For fear of their “sinning” at these shindigs, Job offered burnt sacrifices each morning for his children, thinking, “perhaps one of them sinned inwardly by defying God.” As parents, I expect most of us ask God’s forgiveness for any wrongdoings by our children as well.
The story of Job helps us explore the sins and atrocities of this world, especially the suffering of the innocent. Job was highly devoted to God and hated evil; he was honest and hard-working — a man without sin. Life was good to this man of God, and his days ran smoothly until one day, quite suddenly, the situation changed but by no fault of his. In one day, Job is given the report that his herds, servants and 10 children have died at the hands of intruders or natural disasters.
The precursor to this disaster began with a conversation between God and Satan. According to Job 1:6-7, “One day, the angels came to present themselves before the Lord, and Satan also came with them. The Lord said to Satan, ‘Where have you come from?’ Satan answered the Lord, ‘From roaming through the earth and going back and forth in it.’” And God said surely you took note of my friend Job — there’s no one quite like him — honest, true to his word, and totally devoted to Me.
Ha, said Satan. You have petted and pampered Job, making sure nothing bad ever happened to him. So what do you think would happen if you reached down and took everything — everything — away from him? Why, he would curse You right to Your Face! God said to Satan, have at it and do what you will with all that is his, just don’t take his life. So in that one day, Satan destroyed Job’s everything! But Satan was proven wrong. Sure, Job shaved his head and tore his robes. But he fell to the ground, worshiping God.
Job said in Chapter 1, verse 21, “Naked I came from my mother’s womb. The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away: may the name of the Lord be praised.”
On another day, the angels gathered in heaven, Satan included, wherein God gave the devil another opportunity to test Job. This time, Job was afflicted with painful sores from the soles of his feet to the top of his head. Satan was sure he would now curse God. Even Job’s wife said to him in Chapter 2, verses 9-10, “Are you still holding on to your integrity? Curse God and die!” He replied, ‘You are talking like a foolish woman. Shall we accept good from God and not trouble?’ In all this, Job did not sin in what he said.”
Enter three of Job’s friends who show up to comfort him. They are filled with advice, albeit not good or sound, and indeed of no comfort to Job. He had been on the mountain top, basking in all God’s goodness. Now, Job was in the valley where life’s lessons are truly learned.
That, too, is the way it is with us. All the good and lovely things are taken for granted much too often. We are humbled and brought to our knees when hardship strikes. Here, we learn the test of our faith. We can curse God or praise Him.
Sometimes we are on top of the mountain and sometimes in the valleys. I have spent an excessive amount of time in the valleys where I have learned much: unconditional love, unconditional respect to use things and love people and not to use people and love things. I am learning how to survive anger, fear, heartbreak, and broken spirit. I have experienced some rather catastrophic events in my lifetime, but my faith has not been altered. Like Job, I have suffered in my own unique way.
But, back to Job. He was convinced that God was angry with him and that he had inadvertently done God wrong. He even cursed the day of his birth because of all his suffering. He rambled on and on, not even knowing about what he was talking. You must read all of the Book of Job for the complete lessons contained therein. You will find a little of everything: poetry, prose, dialogue, riddles, but a most exciting read.
God eventually intervened, speaking to Job at great lengths out of a storm. Job recognized God’s power and wisdom and realized that He had been with him throughout the torturous ordeal. God restored Job’s health and gave him double the prosperity he previously enjoyed.
We must maintain our faith regardless of circumstances. We must honor and praise God for His infinite wisdom and His mysterious ways.
Everything, everything, everything we have is on loan from God; we cannot lose sight of that fact.