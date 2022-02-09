Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: February 9, 2022 @ 2:28 am
I love the boom boom; the pow pow; the colors that all present themselves to the atmosphere when the fireworks burst into the air!
Today, I stand in a graveyard. It's a bitter cold day, but something warms my heart.
I get to lay to rest a dear woman of God that has faithfully served the Lord all the days of her life.
I think of the promises of God that are abundant to such people, but one holds steady in my mind. One day.… one day..… better yet one moment everything will change.
It will be like the detonation of a firework. Paul says this..."
For the Lord himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first.
17 After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever." - I Thessalonians 4:16,17
It will happen. The grave of everyone who has accepted the Lord Jesus Christ will burst open. They will arise to meet the Lord Jesus who descends from heaven to meet them.
Then Paul says the cataclysmic reality of rapture will simultaneously exist in the living.
Christians all over the world will be lifted into the air; out of their cars, out of WalMart, SamsClub, the library, the steel mill or wherever you may be. We will rise to meet the Lord Jesus Christ!
This is His promise to us all. He will return like He said. Boom! Boom! Are you ready for the fireworks?
I am. I am because of what He did.
Prepare yourself. Receive HIm today. Humble yourself. Confess your sins. Open your heart. Ask Him in. He will light up your heart!
Have a great day. Have a great week.
Join the family of God in the house of the Lord this Sunday.
Dr. Wallace Phillips is Sr. Pastor at Carpenter's Shop International Church in Ahoskie and a native of Perquimans County. You can reach him at wallacephillips@kw.com.
