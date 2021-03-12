Folly or Fall

Are we, in this day and time, witnessing folly or a fall? There are seven principles from the Old Testament, The Gospels and The Church Epistles that will help us answer this question.
1- Prudence (the wisdom to avoid evil). Those who claim they do not need God’s guidance are blind to the folly of their ways. Determining what to say or do is as important as determining how and when. This applies to parents, pastors and parishioners alike. Determining what a person needs to hear, writing it down, and then taking a walk or sitting down to talk with them can bring about understanding. Solomon said it this way, “He that is slow to wrath is of great understanding: but he that is hasty of spirit exalteth folly.” Proverbs 14:29
2- Pacification (trying to appease the ungodly) places one at variance with God. The “one” in that statement applies to individuals, families, and churches because they make up a nation. When one has convinced themselves that they have no need of salvation or daily cleansing in Christ it is folly, for they love their own sin. They become a disgrace to the society in which they live. In contrast, those living in the righteousness found only in Christ are raised up. To quote Solomon again, “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” Proverbs 14:34. The word exalteth means raised up, as one raised from death. In other words, God raises up those living in Christ’s righteousness and displays them as trophies of His Grace for others see and learn from.
3- Plunder. To love sin is to open one’s own heart and mind up for the enemy to plunder. Isaiah, after asking for God’s counsel, cautioned the people in Chapter 5 “them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; Which justify the wicked for reward, and take away the righteousness of the righteous from him!” Their judgment will be; “as the fire devoureth the stubble, and the flame consumeth the chaff, so their root shall be as rottenness, and their blossom shall go up as dust: because they have cast away the law of the LORD of hosts, and despised the word of the Holy One of Israel.” To say it plainly, those who despise God’s Word have fallen in love with their own destruction.
4- Prayer. Some of the best advice I have ever been given was regarding prayer. It was to meditate on who I am talking to and who He is listening to. Jesus tells a story of two men who went to pray. One approached God in his own self-righteousness, the other as a lowly sinner. Jesus said of the latter, “I tell you, this man went down to his house justified rather than the other: for every one that exalteth himself shall be abased; and he that humbleth himself shall be exalted.” Luke 18:14. A praying people with the right motives and mindset have the recipe for success if there ever was one.
5- Preeminence (to seek superiority in influence or rank). The apostle John wrote of a man named Diotrephes, in his 3rd epistle. He says that he was one “who loveth to have the preeminence among them”, and he “receiveth us not.” John goes on to teach that those that love preeminence will not receive the wise brethren, and will encourage others not to either. The same will always lead others away from the true church. To seek preeminence, especially above the Lord, is like the folly of building ones house on sinking sand just because it has a better place closer to the water. In Matthew 7 Jesus said of such a house “great was the fall of it.”
6- Precipitation (the act of falling down violently). In order to fall violently there has to be momentum. Jeremiah 17 teaches us that those who trust in the Lord gain their momentum and motivation from Him. And those who trust in man have their momentum generated from their own deceitful and desperately wicked hearts. The apostle Paul builds on the teaching of Jeremiah when he tells us that to walk with God through His Word and Spirit is to actually be at war, especially at war with our own fleshly lusts. “The weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds; Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God,” 2 Cor. 10:4-5. The phrases in those verses “pulling down and casting down” pictures God violently overthrowing the castles we build around us and the imaginations we have within us that claim they are better than what God has for us.
7- Perdition. We must consider the one who first exalted himself against God and remember Satan did so by deceiving himself, then others. Paul encourages the church with these words, “Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God.” 2nd Thessalonians 2:3-4. Paul is speaking of the return of Jesus Christ here. And to that he says, the deceiver still deceives - so guard yourselves, and do not be down heartened; but to the contrary be encouraged when you find yourselves witnesses of the fall.