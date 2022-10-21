Chef Chery Orr

Bleary-eyed and groggy from travels, I miss my morning jolt of cappuccino. I may need to make my morning french-press coffee a little stronger now.

I was always curious when patrons from other countries joked about weak American coffee, but after getting used to Italy’s strong espresso beverages I now begin to understand.

