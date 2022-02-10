With Valentine’s Day upon us, you are probably hearing lots of talk about love. Sometimes I am concerned that the term “love” in our society often means “strongly like” or “nice.” I fear that we have lost the genuine concept of love.
In Colossians 3 verses 12-14, Paul writes in his letter to the church: as God’s children, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a complaint against another. Forgive as God forgave you. Over all these virtues put on love, for it binds them all together in perfect unity.
Paul names some excellent virtues: compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a complaint against another. Forgive as God forgave you. Then he says, but above all these virtues put on love, for it binds them all together. My question becomes, what is sincere love?
The kind of love God demonstrates toward humanity is known as “chesed” in Hebrew and “agape” in Greek. “Chesed” is most often translated as “steadfast love” or “lovingkindness.” Numbers 14:18 provides a great example: God is abounding in steadfast love. God’s chesed is why He never gives up on His children.
In the New Testament, agape is God’s “goodwill” and “benevolence.” Agape is steadfast, regardless of circumstances. According to Matthew 22:37, agape is the kind of love we must have to fulfill the greatest commandment. Jesus desires to instill agape in His followers as we serve others through the power of the Holy Spirit (Matthew 22:39; John 13:34).
God’s love is without the kinds of conditions humanity attempts to place on love. For instance, God loves us even if we reject Him. If another rejects you, what is your natural response? Our natural reaction is to reject them back.
Our “born-again” response should be blatantly different. The believer’s response should be, “you reject me, fine; through Christ Jesus, I continue to love you.” If believers could grasp this concept, the church would be a power with which to be reckoned.
Therefore, I am convinced that this is why we must put on love over all these virtues, for it binds them all together in perfect unity. Kindness and compassion without the bonding agent called love — chesed or agape, can become one-sided by the giver.
The one who offers kindness and compassion must do so, understanding that their offering might be rejected, even ridiculed by the receiver. If the bonding agent is missing, the expression of kindness and compassion can go awry. With the bonding agent, love, in place, any virtue can be extended and rejected by the receiver, yet the giver is undeterred.
Love is the essential element when love is steadfast and benevolent. It is this kind of love that binds all together in perfect unity. Why? Because to give love like this, you must have God’s spirit, belief in God’s Son, and the tangibility of God’s love. When you have these three, you have the unity that allows love to work her perfect way.
Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends. He can be reached at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.