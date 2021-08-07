Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the following areas, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * Periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue through this evening. Localized storm total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches may result in a few instances of flash flooding through this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&