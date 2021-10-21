“Again, the Israelites did evil in the eyes of the Lord, and for seven years, he gave them into the hands of the Midianites. Because the power of Midian was so oppressive, the Israelites prepared shelters for themselves in mountain clefts, caves, and strongholds.” — Judges 6:1-2.
“Again… did evil in the eyes of the Lord.” Forgetting the great things God had done for them, reverting to their “ways of the world.” The verses following these two describe the destruction and ravaging of crops and livestock the Israelites suffered at the hands of marauders. They were described as like a swarm of locusts when they invaded the land, with more men and camels than one could count; an undisciplined mob.
Matthew Henry said, “They came upon them, not in a regular army to engage them in the field, but in a confused swarm to plunder the country, quarter themselves upon it, and enrich themselves with its spoils — bands of robbers and no better.” Hiding out and living in caves, the Israelites were defeated, overwhelmed, beaten down, and humbled. And they cried out to the Lord!
Judges 6:7-10 picks up what happened next: “When the Israelites cried to the Lord because of Midian, he sent them a prophet who said, ‘This is what the Lord, the God of Israel says; I brought you up out of Egypt, out of the land of slavery. I snatched you from the power of Egypt and from the hand of all your oppressors. I drove them from before you and gave you their land. I said to you, ‘I am the Lord your God: do not worship the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you live.’ But you have not listened to me.”
We are not told the name of this prophet or how he got the message to the Israelites. They cried to the Lord for a deliverer; yet God first sent them this prophet to remind them of their sin and their behavior of turning their back on God. They were reminded of the One they had forgotten; they had turned to other gods to worship as though the God of Israel was meaningless.
“But you have not listened to me … ye have not obeyed my voice.” God’s demands were simple: do not worship or show respect to other gods, do not fear other gods because what is there to fear if they worshiped the one true God, the God of Israel. This rebellion against God, disobedience toward God, is the very behavior that brought such hardships and suffering upon them.
Enter Gideon, the reluctant warrior. He was hidden away in a winepress, a pit in the ground, so the marauding Midianites could not see him.
God heard the Israelites’ cries even though they had drifted from worshiping Him. God sent His messenger. “When the Angel of the Lord appeared to Gideon, he said, ‘The Lord is with you, mighty warrior.’” Gideon described himself as from the weakest clan in Manasseh and that he was the least in his family; however, “The Lord answered, “I will be with you, and you will strike down all the Midianites together.”
It seems Gideon did not realize he was speaking with the Angel of the Lord; perhaps he thought he was speaking with a prophet. “When Gideon realized that it was the angel of the Lord, he exclaimed, ‘Ah, Sovereign Lord! I have seen the angel of the Lord face to face!’”
With his army of 300 men, Gideon went into battle, not to fight the Midianites but to frighten them into total chaos to the point they turned their swords toward each other.
What were their weapons of war? Trumpets, torches, and jars! That is probably the most lop-sided war recorded in the Bible. It was God-inspired, led by a Godly man, Gideon.
One commentary says, “The Scriptures give us no evidence that these 300 were the best fighters. We do know, however, that these men didn’t need to fight. God trimmed the ranks of Gideon’s army to prove his own might in the face of the Midianite oppressors.”
Even when asked, Gideon would not assume the role of ruler. In Judges 8:23-24, 27 he says, “’I will not rule over you, nor my son rule over you. The Lord will rule over you.’ And he said, ‘I do have one request, that each of you give me an earring from your share of the plunder.’ Gideon made the gold into an ephod, which he placed in Ophrah, his town. All Israel prostituted themselves by worshiping it there, and it became a snare to Gideon and his family.”
For 40 years, there was peace among the Israelites, the Midianites no longer a menace.
So history repeats itself. Although Gideon’s intentions may have been good, the making of the ephod eventually led to idol worship again. Israel cried out to God to be rescued from the Midianites but abandoned Him when brought out of that bondage.
The American journalist and author Minot McLaughlin said, “When suffering comes, we yearn for some sign from God, forgetting we have just had one.”