It’s my Christmas tradition to turn my column over to my late friend Bill Warren. I’m writing this introduction to some samples of his poetry on Dec. 21, his 90th birthday.
I met Bill through this column during the years when he read it in the newspaper of his adopted home in Sarasota, Florida. We corresponded often by email and he would occasionally send along a poem.
Bill died from cancer in March of last year. I miss him a lot. He was a bright light and among the rarest of encouragers in the lives of many.
On his birthday last year, a package arrived with two bound volumes of his poetry and songs, a gift from his wife, Elaine. There is more than enough material there to cover every Christmas for the rest of my column-writing days.
I know Bill would be fine with my sharing his work. He was generous with his thoughts and words, and I shared them here while he was living.
Bill’s faith was as deep as his humor was wide. He wrote about his declining health with a lighthearted poignancy that never dimmed, even as hope was fading.
A perfect example is his poem “Heading Home.”
“Oh, the chemo may be coming, just too late.
For the damage to my plumbing is too great.
Though to you it seems absurd,
Charlie cancer’s rounding third;
As we’re speaking, he is streaking for the plate.”
Blessed with a permanent smile, Bill had a gift for making people laugh and cry at the same time.
For reasons that are not entirely clear to me, my wife, Sharon, has decided we should spend our upcoming summer vacation in the Finger Lakes region of New York. She’s tired of the beach and wants us to experience a place we’ve never visited. Seemed a little strange to me, but I’m game.
When Sharon mentioned that Geneva, New York, is the closest city to the lodging we already have secured, the strangeness disappeared. I recalled that Geneva is Bill’s hometown and a major source of inspiration for his writings.
He often told of an iconic little drinking establishment there named Sam’s Bar & Grill. The longtime owner, Cosmo “Cosie” Fospero, was prone to entertaining with guitar and song from behind the bar.
The place is gone now, but it lives on in Bill’s writings. “To Absent Friends” is a good one.
”There’s a little bar where yesteryear is waiting
with songs and a guitar, and friends that we once knew.
And, lovers telling lies, and college kids debating.
And, when I close my eyes I’m singing there with you.”
I wish that little bar could still be there when we visit that town. But I plan on finding the next-oldest haunt that might still hold some local flavor from my friend’s yesteryear.
Most of Bill’s poems are not about Christmas, but he was one who wrote his own greeting cards. I’ll let him end with one of those, “A Christmas Blessing.”
“May the joy of Christmas
be yours throughout the year.
And, may the gift of loving
bless all whom you hold dear.
For, love is that which binds us
together through the storm.
And, Christmastime reminds us
God’s Love will keep us warm.”
Happy Birthday, Bill.