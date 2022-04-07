Distractions! Distractions! They are everywhere, especially if that is the direction in which your mind goes. You may have contact with people who possess an air of distraction; they may exhibit mental distress, thought interference, interruption to an objective thought process.
But who doesn’t want to be interrupted, for instance, from thinking about the war between Russia and Ukraine? Or “The Slap” that rang around the world during the Oscars, when Will Smith blatantly attacked Chris Rock?
Deliberate planning for tomorrow is time well spent; however, worrying about tomorrow is a waste of time. Sometimes it is hard to tell the difference. But thoughtful planning is thinking about goals and schedules while trusting God’s guidance.
Matthew 6:34 reminds us, “Therefore, do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” When done well, planning can alleviate distractions and the worry that interfere with your relationship with God.
Inspiration is beyond the usual, mundane occurrences. Inspiration is not a conscious decision one makes. Instead, it is pretty spontaneous without intention — it is something that happens rather than something you choose or plan to experience.
Daisaku Ikeda, peacebuilder, the 94-year-old Buddist philosopher, educator, author and poet, once said, “You will pass through storms and heavy rains, and at times you will suffer defeat. The essence of the creative life, however, is not to give up in the face of defeat but to follow the rainbow that exists within your heart.”
But how do you find that “rainbow within your heart?” My oldest granddaughter, Carla, now almost 18, does such beautiful, creative artwork which she shares with us one-on-one, through Messenger and Facetime. She has inspired me to pull out all my art supplies (acrylics, pen and ink, canvases and paper, pastels) to renew my passion for art.
Paul said in Philippians 4:8, “Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.” Where we allow our minds to go determines what comes out in words and behavior. Paul’s words can inspire us in ways unimaginable! Paul reminds us in Philippians to be filled with joy — to program our minds with true, noble, proper, pure, lovely and praiseworthy thoughts.
Think about the distractions before you: television, books, conversations, movies, and magazines. Replace the harmful with wholesome. Read and study God’s Word and ask His help to focus on what is good and pure. It is a constant work in motion, but it can be done.
You hear many pastors today preface their sermon with this Bible verse from Psalm 19:14: “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in your sight, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer.” That verse can be applied to our thoughts and conversations regularly day to day.
According to one source, it is said that we should reflect on God’s covenant with Noah after the great flood, which had three parts: never again will a flood do such destruction; as long as the earth remains, the seasons will always come as expected; and a rainbow will be visible when it rains as a sign to all that God will keep his promises.
Genesis 9:15 reminds us, “I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth. So God said to Noah, ‘This is the sign of the covenant I have established between me and all life on the earth.’” Witnessing that multicolored, magnificent rainbow in the sky after rain will undoubtedly inspire awe and amazement!
And what about the inspiration we encounter from nature? A deer, standing alert at the edge of the tree line; a chipmunk scurrying across your back lawn; a pileated woodpecker tap, tap, tapping at your fencepost. And what about a beautiful sunrise or sunset? A slow, soft rain after a period of drought; the cry of a newborn baby; wedding vows earnestly spoken; our American flag gallantly waving in the breeze. We meet countless avenues of inspiration almost daily, but we must watch and listen to these and not be distracted by the entities mentioned earlier.
Don’t allow distraction and despair to overcome you. Do not become apathetic to the world around you. Stand firm with an unyielding spirit, giving something to each person you meet — whether it be joy, courage, hope, assurance, wisdom or a vision. Always be prepared to give something back.
Galatians 5:16-17 reminds us, “This I say then, Walk in the Spirit, and ye shall not fulfill the lust of the flesh.” One resource says this: “live each day controlled and guided by the Holy Spirit. Then the words of Christ will be in your mind, the love of Christ will be behind your actions, and the power of Christ will help you control your selfish desires.”
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.