My wife and I have gotten into shopping at antique stores. We love it so much that we recently slept in one for two nights. Not really, but the place was stuffed with old furniture and smelled like a guitar case from 1936.
I happen to like that smell.
We actually rented a charming vintage house in the Old Salem historic district of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. What’s cool about Old Salem is that it’s quiet (in February at least), beautiful and within walking distance of a cosmopolitan downtown.
Winston-Salem is about half the distance between Johnson City, Tennessee, where we live now, and Greenville, North Carolina, where we lived for 15 years before. Sharon rented the house for a weekend rendezvous with two close friends from Greenville.
A heavy snow canceled their weekend, so Sharon and I used the rental to celebrate Washington’s Birthday — which was perfect because George Washington visited a tavern just around the corner from our quaint accommodations in 1791.
Winston-Salem is a three-hour drive but we took most of the day, visiting antique stores along the way. You can learn a lot about your spouse when shopping for antiques together.
What Sharon and I have learned is that our tastes are quite similar. If one of us likes a piece, the other will generally favor it too. But “we don’t walk into these places to buy a swinging-legs-Elvis clock” — which is what Sharon said as I looked for the price of said clock.
We have a short want-list that includes bedside tables, a cool lampshade, and an oversized leaner mirror. Giant leaner mirrors rest against rather than hang from the wall. They are few and far between. I spotted one in a local store a few years ago and suggested a perfect wall for it in our house. Sharon balked at the idea.
A few weeks later, we were having pizza in the home of some friends who had a leaner mirror in their dining room. Sharon decided that we should go back and buy the mirror we’d passed up. It was too late.
Sharon does have excellent taste. On the drive home, we nearly went back to a store in Asheville for a set of chairs we had looked at during the trip over. They were covered in a kind of green, gray and white animal print resembling nothing ever spotted in the wild.
We decided not to buy them because we don’t need them, not because we don’t like them.
Most of our mutual taste is fairly conservative. But Sharon did spy something in a huge Winston-Salem antique mall that would have challenged the norm. It looked like a boxy wooden chest with short legs.
“Look,” my wife said. “This would be a neat piece to use as a little table in a large bathroom.”
I was not impressed by that idea. She then opened the box to reveal a potty with a leopard-skin seat.
Definitely should have gone back for that one.