Gardening for many of us offers a nostalgic feel and provides happy memories. I cannot count how many people tell me stories of ways they used to garden with their grandparents as children.
Happy memories aside, there are so many ways that gardening can be beneficial to your everyday life. Gardening can have a positive impact on your health. There are physical benefits that your body can gain from gardening as well as mental/emotional and interpersonal benefits.
The physical benefits that you can gain from picking up the hobby are often easy to see and some of the driving force for taking up gardening in the first place.
The first benefit is the most obvious: a way to eat healthier. So many people enter the world of gardening because they want to eat healthier, and growing your own food is a fantastic way to encourage yourself to do so. Having fruits and vegetables on hand will mean you are more likely to prepare healthy meals with healthy ingredients.
There are other physical benefits to be gained from gardening as well. Having a garden encourages you to be outside in the sun, and on days that it isn’t unbearably hot, being in the sun for short bursts can give your body a boost of vitamin D. Working outside putzing around your garden may not seem like a lot of physical activity, but any movement and activity you can do is often good for your cardio-vascular health.
There are mental and emotional benefits to gardening as well. Starting and maintaining a garden can help you build self-esteem by allowing you to set realistic, attainable goals for yourself to accomplish. When you accomplish even the smallest thing in your gardening journey, it can make you feel better about yourself.
No matter how many tomato sandwiches you’ve had in your life, there is none better than the one made from a tomato you grew yourself. Many people also use gardening as an escape of sorts from the real world, a happy place if you will, to improve mood and bring joy.
Lastly, there are interpersonal benefits to be gained from gardening as well. Many of us grew up gardening with our grandparents and having a garden now could allow you to share those memories with a new generation. Teaching children at a young age to appreciate plants and gardening will make them more likely to gain these health benefits in their own gardens in the future.
Even if you prefer to garden alone, growing produce to share with friends and neighbors is a wonderful way to spread the joy of gardening to those in your life.
The list of reasons to garden is a mile long — it includes everything from environmental impact to benefiting pollinators — but somewhere in among it all is the direct benefit you gain as the gardener.
If you have any questions about starting or maintaining a garden please feel free to contact your local Cooperative Extension center.
