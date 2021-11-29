The Lord now chose seventy-two other disciples and sent them ahead in pairs to all the towns and places he planned to visit.
- Luke 10:1
Apostles were messengers with extraordinary status. They were honored with a special function. Jesus chose twelve for this special honor.
But, He had many disciples. How many we don’t know but we know He chose 72 of them to go out and prepare His way to cities He planned to visit. From other verses we know many women also followed Him.
All young Jewish boys began to memorize the Torah and the Prophets at age five. By Bar Mitzvah at age 12, they knew all or most of the scriptures by heart. Then they were apprenticed to learn a trade; carpentry, stone masonry, farming, tent making or some other trade.
Others were apprenticed to a sage, Rabbi or Pharisee. His trade was to become like his teacher.
The disciple left his home to follow his teacher. The teacher was esteemed as greater than the natural father.
“If anyone comes to Me and does not hate his father and mother, wife and children, brothers and sisters, yes, and his own life also, he cannot be My disciple,” Luke 14:26.
Hate in this verse and others was a Hebrew expression using comparative language. Love for the master was so great, it made all other love look like hate in comparison. The dedication and loyalty to the teacher was absolute.
The disciples followed the teacher wherever he went. They listened, studied and memorized all his teaching. The teacher repeated his principles over and over because repetition commits the learning to the subconscious. Think about learning the math tables in school.
A disciple learned how the teacher interpreted the scriptures and watched to see how he lived them out in his daily life. The disciples asked questions as they observed or listened. The Rabbi in turn asked questions to help them develop understanding of what they said and did.
The relationship between teacher and disciple was an intimate one. Their greatest desire was to become like their teacher.
Jesus used the same methods with His disciples, but with a different perspective. He taught them behavior, but taught about the condition of the heart as well.
He taught how to interpret the scripture but not like the Pharisees. The Pharisees taught how to obey the letter of the law. It was only a show of obedience with no love for God involved. Jesus taught that love of God and love of others were the most important laws. All other laws could be interpreted using these as your guideline.
Jesus taught His disciples by how He lived. It was a life full of compassion, mercy and love. He taught by using things they were familiar with to give true understanding of the scriptures.
We are to be disciples of Jesus. We should strive to be like Him. We should be surrendered to Him completely. We should learn by following His example and His teaching.
We are also commanded to make disciples by teaching them about Jesus and how to obey His commandments.
“Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” Amen. Matthew 28:19-20.
Our mission in life, given to us by Jesus himself, is to be disciples and to disciple others.
