Do you find yourself worrying?

In Matthew Chapter 6:33, Jesus puts a prohibition on worrying. He reminds us not to worry. Jesus uses the word, or a derivative of the word “worry,” four times as He speaks. Jesus warns not to worry about everyday life needs. He assures that God will meet our daily needs, but Jesus also puts a condition on God’s meeting our needs. Jesus declares for us to seek the Kingdom of God above all else and live righteously, and then God will give us everything we need.