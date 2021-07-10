A continuous theme found from cover to cover in Scripture: humanity’s great value to The Father. I believe one of the places this idea resonates loudly is Psalm 33:13-22. There we learn that the Lord looks down from heaven seeing every person — understanding all they do.
These verses assure me that God sees you and me individually. Thus, this speaks volumes of your value to The Father — He created your heart; He watches over you. God knows you better than you know yourself. He understands why you think and act as you do — He understands your heart’s deepest motivations.
God provides you with watchful counsel (Psalm 32:8), and He will guide you in paths of righteousness (Psalm 23:3). He has done this not so we can bring glory to ourselves. Instead, God has done this so Jesus can shine through our lives so that others can be drawn to Him (2 Corinthians 5:20).
Psalm 33 continues to assure that no king is saved by an army. No warrior escapes by his strength, but the Lord looks after and saves all who fear Him (Psalm 33:16-19).
God has created you for a purpose. Not only does God save our physical life, more importantly, He gave His only begotten son, Christ Jesus, so that all who place faith in Christ can be saved spiritually.
You have great purpose. If you did not have great purpose, why would God go to such epic lengths to save you? It is because of your great worth, He has saved you and made a way for you to be in right relationship with Him (2 Corinthians 5:21). He has saved us so Jesus can shine through (2 Corinthians 4:6-7).
Psalm 33 concludes by reminding us that our assurance is in the Lord. He is our help, our shield to protect us. We rejoice in Him because we trust His Holy Name (Psalm 33:20-21). God has shown His Love to You.
John 3:16-17 reminds us that God so loves you and me, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Jesus should not perish but have everlasting life, for God did not send His Son into the world to condemn, but to save.
God sees great value in you and me, God sees great purpose in you and me, and God loves us dearly. It does not matter how young or how old we are; God’s love for us is confirmed, the purpose He has given us is eternal, and He values us limitlessly.
We have the tremendous responsibility to let Jesus shine through our lives. While God can do it all Himself, He desires to use us in His kingdom work because He loves us. God loves you earnestly, and because of His love, He has saved you. When you correctly understand His love for you, Jesus will come shining through your life.
My prayer is that you never doubt His love for you. I pray you never doubt that He values you. I pray you understand God has a purpose for you. When you are firm in your knowledge and understanding of these three things, you will always be a conduit for Jesus to shine through.
The Rev. Chuck Hartman is pastor at Upriver Friends.