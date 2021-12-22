What do you imagine the “Kingdom of Heaven” to be like?
Jesus spent a lot of time trying to describe it to the people of his day. The only way he could attempt it was to compare it to things they were familiar with, like mustard seeds, and leaven, and treasure hidden in a field, and a lost coin or pearl.
However, I think a lot of us imagine it as some kind of magic place in the sky, ruled over by “the man upstairs” where reasonably good people hope to go in some way after this life ends. In other words, it has little to do with our daily lives on this planet.
We would love to see the reality of God’s Kingdom, whatever it is, break into our lives and somehow make a difference. Yet, most of us harbor that timeless human question: Isn’t there more to life than this?
And there is more. In the 4th century, Gregory of Nyssa wrote that we all have a God-shaped vacuum within us and that we are created as “God addicts.” He meant that nothing is able to fill the empty place within us other than God. Nothing else will do if we are ever to find wholeness and peace in our lives. Jesus points the way by telling us about the Kingdom of Heaven.
The first thing required of us is that we put away our expectations that our search for the Kingdom will be a difficult, worrisome, and complicated exercise of brilliant minds and intellects trained in theology. There are no wrinkled dog-eared maps, or secret codes, or hidden clues to lead us to its discovery.
As he always does, Jesus tells us the truth about the Kingdom simply and directly. And, as usual, we want to complicate matters with countless questions, challenges and doubts. Jesus listens patiently, shakes his head, and says, “Listen to me, the Kingdom of God is like...,” and he goes on to paint some pictures to help us.
One of the most powerful parables is Jesus’ comparison of the Kingdom to a mustard seed. It can start unbelievably small yet can grow into something big and strong. If we accept the image at face value, which I believe is what he always intended, it tells us that as awesome and huge as the idea of the Kingdom of God seems, it is still something which starts very small and grows gradually if it is nourished and nurtured. If it is ignored and not taken care of, then, like the mustard seed, it will dry up and come to nothing.
What that says to you and me is that each of us has this seed within us, the seed of whatever our faith happens to be at the moment. Regardless of how small it might be, it is enough, it is sufficient, it will do.
Our free choice is what we do with it. We can leave it alone and refuse to deal with it for all kinds of reasons, and I suppose over time it will dry up. Or we can decide to nourish it and take steps to see that it grows into something that is wonderful, fulfilling and life-giving.
So, the Kingdom of Heaven is not some “pie in the sky by and by,” but a living reality our Creator has planted in each of us right now. The question is whether or not we will seek it, and care for it, and allow it to open us up to new understandings of life, and love, and death, and then life again, eternally.