The Scripture is filled with truth that we can apply to our lives. One such verse is Isaiah 32:17 which reminds us that the work of righteousness will be peace, and the effect of righteousness is quietness and trust forever.
The “work of righteousness” is the phrase that begins this verse in Isaiah. Looking closely at the word “work” in the original Hebrew, we learn it is the same word Lamech, Noah’s dad, uses when he says in Genesis 5:29, my son Noah shall bring relief from our work of the ground which God cursed. Isaiah’s idea is that righteousness includes work, labor, or transaction.
For the New Testament believer, this idea of “transaction” has significance. He or she understands that righteousness is a “transaction” from the Savior. Scripture reminds us that God’s righteousness is given to us through saving faith in Christ — a transaction.
In Scripture, this transaction is called “imputed” righteousness. “Impute” is an Old English term that means to “charge to one’s account.” When we place faith in Jesus, God charges the “perfect righteousness of Jesus” (Corinthians 5:21; Titus 3:5-7) to our account. Jesus did the work so that we could benefit from the “transaction” of God’s righteousness. So, we are made righteous through Jesus’ saving work. Out of this gift of righteousness we can know peace, and the effect of righteousness is quietness and trust forever.
Let’s look at the word “peace” found in Isaiah 32:17. In its original Hebrew rendering, we discover the word “shalom.” Shalom is a word Hebrew people use interchangeably for “hello” and “goodbye.” Shalom emphasizes perpetual peace. In other words, God’s peace is never-ending.
According to Philippians 4:7, when we know God’s peace, it passes all understanding. In other words, our world might be crashing down around us, but in the Christian’s heart, God’s peace says, “It will be OK.” The same peace you know when you meet Jesus is the peace that continues throughout your lifetime.
Isaiah concludes that the effect of righteousness is quietness and trust forever. If we look at the original rendering of “quietness,” it means “appease.” The idea can be water that is stilled.
I have stood on the banks of both the mighty Perquimans and Chowan rivers when the water was perfectly still. It’s almost eerie to see such large bodies of water still. Spiritually, the Christian understands the “appease” between God and the born-again believer is like the raging gulf stilled when we turn to Jesus for salvation. So, the effect of righteousness is quietness and trust forever.
Finally, let’s look at the words “trust forever.” Trust, in the original language, can mean “a place of refuge.” The term “forever” literally means “perpetual.” There is no end to God’s refuge — safety.
In conclusion, using the lens of the New Testament, Isaiah 32:17 can mean: the work of Jesus at Calvary, brought righteousness to all who believe, and this righteousness will be a never-ending peace that passes all human understanding, and the effect of God’s righteousness, is refuge eternally. Isaiah 32:17 is so powerful for the Christian because God has made the way for us to enjoy a right relationship with Him through Christ Jesus. As a result of God’s righteousness, we can have a place of eternal safe shelter.
Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends. He can be reached at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.