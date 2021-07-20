Often in our Bible reading, we might be tempted to skip a book like Lamentations.
Our thought might be that Lamentations is a book of lament, and we experience enough grief in our daily lives. Why would we turn to expose ourselves to further angst?
The beauty is, there are also some glimmers of hope and encouragement found in the verses of this historic book. Lamentations can help us understand that hardships have been present in history, and thus, we do not experience troubles in a vacuum.
Our ancestors experienced difficulties, and so do we. The good news is the same God who delivered our ancestors will also see us through. A book like Lamentations can benefit our understanding of how our progenitors responded to hardships and thus help us more adequately respond to the anxieties in life.
Lamentations 3:22-23 is one such example. Many scholars believe Jeremiah to be the writer of Lamentations, and this is how Jeremiah responded to the hardships in life. Jeremiah stated that the steadfast love of God never ceases; God’s mercies never come to an end — new every morning. Great is His faithfulness.
Did Jeremiah have reason to lament? Sure, he was unfairly beaten, arrested and put in stocks (Jeremiah 20:1-6); threatened (chapter 26); publicly humiliated by a false prophet named Hananiah (chapter 28:10-11); thrown into a cistern (chapter 38), and unjustly put in prison (chapter 37:15).
Shall I continue to expand upon his grief? Despite all these hardships, Jeremiah states that the steadfast love of God never ceases; God’s mercies never come to an end — new every morning. Great is His faithfulness.
When something is steadfast, it is unwavering, firm, constant. This is how Jeremiah describes God’s love. Jeremiah also said God’s love never comes to an end. Despite all his hardships, angst and grief, Jeremiah does not blame God, question God’s existence, or curse God.
Quite the opposite. Jeremiah states that God’s love is steadfast and never-ending. This is an excellent reminder for us. When things do not go our way, how quick are we to say, despite it all, God’s love is steadfast and never-ending? I am so thankful that I can always depend on the eternal steadfast love of God in a constantly changing world.
Jeremiah continues to say that God’s mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning. God’s mercies are His benevolence, goodwill and kindness.
In Exodus 33, Moses asks to know God better, and God says, “I’ll let My goodness go past you.” Of all the characteristics God could reveal to Moses, what does He disclose? God shows His goodness.
Next time you experience hardships, instead of blaming God, ask God to exhibit His goodness amid your season of adversity. I need to be refreshed by God’s goodness daily. Yesterday’s blessings are not adequate for today’s challenges. I need the refreshing of God’s favor today. Jeremiah says they are new every morning. Why not ask God today for His mercies? His mercies are new every morning.
Finally, Jeremiah concludes by saying, great is God’s faithfulness. Unfairly beaten, arrested, and put in stocks — great is God’s faithfulness. Threatened— great is God’s faithfulness. Publicly humiliated — great is God’s faithfulness. Thrown into a cistern — great is God’s faithfulness. Unjustly put in prison —great is God’s faithfulness.
May we take a life application from Jeremiah’s playbook. When life is difficult, unfair and rigid, may we say: “the steadfast love of God never ceases; God’s mercies never come to an end — new every morning. Great is His faithfulness.”