Can’t we all identify in some way with what the Apostle Paul says in the 7th Chapter of Romans? He bemoans the fact that no matter how much he wants to do what is right, and intends to do what is right, he often fails and does the exact opposite! He cries out ”who will save me from this body of death?” Paul is clearly sick of himself.
Have you ever felt that way? Be honest now. I know that I have those moments when I wish I could be someone else, you know, one of those people who has it all together.
There have been times in my life when I look in the mirror in the morning, and say, “oh, no, it’s you again.” At such times I would like to trade my stumbling, bumbling self in for one of those folks everyone likes, and who never seem to screw things up. One of those who is always happy, and putting others ahead of themselves — you know, one of those people.
Well, we all know such people do not really exist except in movies and on magazine covers. Sometimes we are shocked and amazed when one of those “perfect people” confesses to some serious problem or mistake or wrong-doing in their life.
We all fall down. We all have those times of being sick of ourselves. We all wage an ongoing internal battle every day. We try so very hard to be accepted, beloved, worthwhile, and yes, good people.
Yet, always there is that persistent voice whispering, “If they really knew you, they wouldn’t like you,” and that voice is quite persuasive, especially on one of those days when I mess up, or I say something stupid.
The Good News of the Gospel is about that other voice, the one that counts. When I have one of those days when I look in the mirror and ask, “Who in the world could ever love you?” there is another voice within my soul that says simply, “I do.”
By acknowledging that we are caught up in this internal struggle, we become vulnerable. We feel exposed and weak. But it is in that moment of weakness that we see both the truth about ourselves, and the love of God for us, just as we are at this moment.
When we are living by our own will power, and with the values and wisdom of the world, we are constantly judging ourselves and others with that as our standard. If we allow ourselves some degree of vulnerability, we are able to replace this “world vision” with “grace vision.” Grace enables us to see ourselves and others as God sees us.
How does God see us? Well, each one of us is worth dying for. That is a pretty powerful indicator.
We must never allow ourselves to be seduced into denying the reality of sin, but we must also recognize that it has done its worst, and thanks be to God, it can never defeat us where it counts.
Sin is that incredible personal power in the world that separates us from one another, chiefly by getting us to focus on our differences and to see them as threats instead of evidence of the beauty and richness of God’s creation. Sin is that personally focused force that consistently encourages us to judge ourselves as being not worthy and certainly not as worthy as those people over there.
Through his Son, God has declared that you are wonderful. You are valuable beyond measure. You are loved infinitely just as you are. You need to do nothing other than to whisper, “Thank you, Lord.”