...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The director of the Pettigrew Regional Library, Judi Bugniazet, has written and received a Bright Ideas Grant from the State Library of North Carolina.
With a total population of over 43,500 residents spread out across 1,580 square miles in Chowan, Washington, Perquimans and Tyrrell counties, it is difficult for some patrons to access the library’s resources regularly.
The grant for $14,995 is for 15 “Little Libraries” to be placed in strategic locations in the four counties in the Pettigrew System. Included in the grant are some new books purchased to stock the libraries.
The Little Libraries in the four counties will be maintained by the main library in each county. The idea is to take a book and leave a book; but if you don’t have a book to leave, please take one and enjoy the read and return it when finished.
The libraries will be stocked twice a month and will have new and gently-used donated books to replace any that have been taken. Look for the little red libraries throughout your counties! Please check the Facebook page for your library to find the locations.
At the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we are excited to be installing four of these little free libraries throughout Chowan County! Special thanks to County Manager Kevin Howard, Don Hoggard, Davis Todd, Shannon Ray, Brian Chappell, and Mary Wolfe for making this possible!
In the following weeks, expect these little free libraries to appear in your neighborhood, as they will be installed from downtown Edenton up through Tyner! Check out the list below for the locations:
• The Northern Chowan Community Center
• The Rocky Hock Rescue Squad Building (next to Jim’s Deli)
• The Boys and Girls Club
• The Edenton Farmers Market
More details to come! Check our Facebook and Instagram pages for the official opening dates of these individual locations. In the meantime, check out some of our latest DVD releases below. Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the Library!