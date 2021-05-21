Hartman to Heart: A Life That Causes God to Marvel

When you marvel, you add a little enchantment to your life. This feeling ignites our sense of wonder and keeps us striving for more. It can be genuinely transformative. How would you like to be the one who makes Jesus marvel?
One such man did just that. He was a Roman centurion, and his faith in Jesus' ability to heal his servant made Jesus marvel. The only other time I can think of Jesus marveling was at His own people's unbelief (Mark 6:6). Now, a Roman, an outsider, has made Jesus marvel emphatically. I want to be like the centurion; I want to live a life that makes God marvel. Well, maybe there are some clues that the centurion gives, which can help us live the kind of life that ignites a sense of wonder in the heart of God.
The first thing that stands out is the centurion's love for his servant. Please understand that in Roman culture, a servant was considered property. It was common for a Roman servant's owner to put a sick servant to death when he was no longer beneficial to the house he served.
However, we see the centurion's love, for his servant, by desiring healing for his servant. This centurion illustrates Jesus' command to love (Mark 12:31). Biblical scholars suggest that centurions were not permitted to marry due to their lengthy tour of duty—something like twenty years are better.
This young servant had become like the centurion's family—there was an ardent love for this servant; but, is this not how Jesus loves us? When we know Christ personally, do we not become part of His family and His Father's kingdom? So, to live a life that causes God to marvel, we must love the way God loves us.
The next thing that stands out to me is the centurion's humility. A Roman soldier could have commanded Jesus to his servant, yet quite the opposite happens. The soldier boldly but humbly petitions Jesus, explaining to Jesus that he was not worthy for Jesus to come under his roof, but to merely speak the word so his servant could be made well (Luke 7:6-7).
As Christians, we are reminded by the Scriptures to approach God's throne boldly (Hebrews 4:16). The centurion is the perfect example of the meaning of Hebrews 4:16: He came to Jesus confidently in humility. We, too, must approach God this same way: confidently in humility.
Finally, there is the centurion's faith. The great faith of the centurion is the primary reason Jesus marvels. The other place in Scripture where Jesus refers to someone as having great faith is the Syrophoenician woman (Matthew 15:28).
One is a woman, the other a man, and they are both gentiles. It seems Scripture is suggesting that anyone can possess great faith. Scripture stresses that without faith, it is impossible to please God (Hebrews 11:6).
Maybe these three attributes are the nuts and bolts that establish a life that makes God marvel? Regardless, these three qualities are vital to the life of every Christian: love, humility, and faith.
May we purpose to always walk in these traits, and should we cause God to marvel by our faith actions, well then, this is merely icing on the cake.