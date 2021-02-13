Hartman to Heart: Be A Rainbow

The great American poet Maya Angelou once said, “Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.”
There are certainly enough cloud-like problems in this world today. One does not have to look far to find hopelessness, despair, and misery, all of which can be the makings of life’s clouds.
Problems and cloud-like occurrences are a normal part of life. In this life, Jesus said we would have trouble (John 16:33), clouds will come, and sometimes they will appear to overtake us; nevertheless, what if more people choose to be the rainbow in the clouds of others’ lives? Could we make a positive difference in this world? You bet we could.
Speaking for myself, when I see the rainbow after a storm, I am filled with optimism and hope. After all, the rainbow is a symbol of hope and assurance (Genesis 9:13-16).
I know many other people who feel the same. Hence, why can we not create that same assurance when choosing to be the rainbow in someone’s cloud?
Let’s consider the natural science of a rainbow. A rainbow occurs when sunlight enters a droplet of water and then reflects off the droplet’s inside, splitting into various hues.
Now, let’s consider the spiritual aspect of being a rainbow. Jesus reminds us that we are the light of the world (Matthew 5:14)—we, in a sense, reflect the Son’s light into this world. We take His light and allow it to radiate its beautiful spectrum of color into the dark clouds that invade the lives of others.
How can we practically be a rainbow in another’s dark cloud? Here are a few thoughts. One way is by serving others’ needs (Galatians 5:13). Recently I had someone come to me who needed a little extra money.
Usually, I keep no cash on my person, but this day someone had just given me a twenty-dollar bill, so I reached into my pocket and said, someone gave this to me, now I give it to you.
The person’s face lit up as if I had given a million dollars. The individual let me know that twenty would take care of the groceries until their social security check arrived. It was a small act of service on my part, but it made a rainbow in this individual’s cloud.
Another thought, do for others what you would like others to do for you (Luke 6:31). Simple acts of kindness, sending a text of encouragement, calling someone merely to see how they are, or writing a card of encouragement and dropping it in the mail. We never know when these simple, purposeful acts will produce a rainbow in someone’s cloud.
My final thought, speak a kind word (Proverbs 12:25). Everyone can use some kindness. Look for opportunities to speak affirmations over others. Let your children hear you say how much you love them. Let your spouse hear you express your love for her or him. Your kind words might make a needed rainbow of hope.
Maya Angelou’s words ring as valid today as ever. Choose to be the rainbow in someone’s cloud. Witness how Jesus’ light can break through the darkness and shine through your purposefulness to produce the spectrum of color—the rainbow in someone’s cloud.
Watch and see how God uses you to change this world one life at a time.