Hartman to Heart: Being A Good Neighbor

If you asked a child what “being a good neighbor” implies, they might respond, “Being nice to the people next door.”
I think many adults have this same idea of neighborliness, but Jesus had something completely different in mind when He asked, “Who is your neighbor?”
Jesus wants Christians to understand that our neighbor is not merely the people we share a neighborhood with; our neighbors consist of the people with which we share the world. Furthermore, our neighbors are not simply local—our neighbors are also on the other side of the planet.
With a greater sense of what it means to be a Christian neighbor, one might ask, “How do I achieve this goal?”
How can we be good neighbors to someone we have never seen?
How can we be good neighbors to someone who might have different ideas, perspectives, and attitudes toward life?
How can we prefer a person or a group of people who share a different worldview?
First, I will say I don’t think there are three easy steps or even ten easy steps to achieve this goal, but I am convinced that Jesus gave us a good idea of how we can work toward being a good neighbor.
Like any other Christian discipline, it starts with loving God wholeheartedly. Jesus reminds us in Matthew 22:37–38 that we are to love God with all our heart, soul, and mind—the first and greatest commandment. The starting place for being a good neighbor: love God with all our being.
Hand-in-hand with loving God: having a relationship with Christ Jesus. If you do not know Christ in the free pardon of sin, you cannot love God properly, and you also cannot love others the way God intends.
Jesus is the restorer of God and humanity, so we must be in a restored relationship with God through Christ Jesus. After all, Jesus told us that He is The Way that humankind can know God (John 14:6).
Pray for your neighbors by name (Matthew 6:5-6; James 5:16). I have a book of names that I attempt to call out to our Father daily (although I miss a day here and there). Some of the names belong to my neighbors with whom I share a community, the actual people “next door.”
Some of the names in my book are people with which I share the planet—the people I do not share a neighborhood with but whose needs, concerns, and feelings are just as real as my next-door neighbors’.
Some people I pray for, live different lifestyles, belong to other religions, and call God by different names. I do not pray that God would change them to my beliefs; I always pray that He changes my heart to love them the way He loves them.
I also pray that I can share the light and love of Christ Jesus in the process of being their neighbor.
Again, I do not believe there are three easy steps to being a good neighbor, but I am convinced that we have outlined a biblical beginning to the process.
The main thing for Christians to comprehend: your neighbor is not merely the people next door; your neighbors populate the entire world.
Let us love all our neighbors the way we love ourselves.