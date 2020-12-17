Hartman to Heart: Considering Joseph

Advent means the arrival of a notable person, thing, or event; we prepare for the birth, the event.
Christians’ set their focus on Messiah, the Person. We also set our personal reflection on the beginning of what God is doing in humanity’s history through Jesus’ birth, life, death, and resurrection, the new thing.
Of course, the day we celebrate is a day selected many years ago. The exact date of Jesus’ birth is not essential; the fact that Jesus is born into humanity is vital.
Last time we considered Mary and her role in the arrival of Messiah. Today I want to consider Joseph. Matthew records that Mary was engaged to be married to Joseph.
But before the marriage took place, while she was still a virgin, she became pregnant through the power of the Holy Spirit. Joseph, to whom she is engaged, is a righteous man and did not want to disgrace Mary publicly, so he decided to break the engagement quietly.
As he considered this, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and told Joseph not to be afraid to take Mary as his wife because the child within her was conceived by the Holy Spirit. The angel said Joseph was to name the baby Jesus because He will save His people from their sins. When Joseph woke up, he did as the angel of the Lord commanded and took Mary as his wife but had no relations with her until Jesus was born (Matthew 1:18-21 & 24-25).
Considering Joseph, the first reflection jumps off the page of history. Joseph was a righteous man. Joseph desired to do what was right and pleasing in the sight of God. Joseph did not want to disgrace Mary publicly; he is compelled to break the engagement quietly.
As a Jewish male, he could have shamed her by the Levitical Law, even stoned her to death, but he desired to show mercy and grace—two qualities the Messiah would later demonstrate.
If there was ever a time in the history of the world, now is the time we need more people to step up and show mercy and grace. There has been so much effort made, as of late, to try and divide people. Like