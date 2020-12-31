Editor’s Note: Due to a very hefty letters to Santa section last week, we held the Church page which includes Pastor Chuck Hartman’s weekly column. Still, today’s edition (Dec. 31) is sort of around the Christmas holiday, so why not give Pat’s column a read.
We have considered Mary, Joseph, and the shepherds.
Today, let’s consider The Christ of Christmas. Why would God choose to work through Jesus? Why would He not just come to us Himself? I remember a story my grandmother told about a man who did not believe in God.
This man did not mince words; he let everyone know how he felt about Christianity and Christian holidays, especially Christmas. His wife, on the other hand, believed. She reared their children to have faith in God and His Son, Jesus, The Christ.
One snowy Christmas Day, the man’s wife took their children to Christmas worship service at the church in the community where they lived. She politely asked the man to come with them, but as always, he refused.
“That narrative of Christmas is nonsense!” he said. “Why on earth would God diminish Himself to come to earth as a man? Ridiculous!” he shouted.
So, his wife and children left, and like usual, the man stayed home.
Not long after, the mid-winter wind grew more robust, and the snow turned into a blizzard. As the man peered through his window, all he witnessed was blinding snow.
Despite the storm, he sat down and relaxed before the fire. Then, out of nowhere, he heard a loud thump followed by another thump against the window. He turned a looked out the window but could not see more than a few feet because the snow was falling so hard.
Finally, the snow let up, and he ventured out into the cold to see what had been hitting his window. In the field near his home, he saw a flock of wild ducks.
Seemingly they had got caught in the snowstorm and could not fly to safety. They were lost and stranded with no food nor shelter. They fluttered their wings and flew around in low circles, aimlessly and blindly.
Sadly, the man saw that a couple of the ducks had flown into his window and broken their necks.
The man felt sad for the ducks and wanted to help. He thought, “The barn would be the perfect place for ducks to stay; it is a warm, safe place to spend the night.”
He walked to the barn, opening the doors wide. He watched and waited, but the ducks just fluttered aimlessly. The man tried to get the ducks’ attention, but that frightened them all the more. So, the man went into his home, came out with bread breadcrumb. He made a trail with the crumbs, leading to the barn. Unfortunately, the ducks still did not understand.
Now, frustrated, the man got behind the ducks and tried to shoo them to the barn; but the ducks only grew more frantic and scattered in every direction except the barn.
Despite his best efforts, the man could do nothing to get the duck to go toward warmth and safety. “Why will these ducks not follow me?” He cried. “Can they not see this barn is the only place where they can survive the storm?” “If only I were a duck!” The man thought. “I could save them all!”
The man stood silently as his words echoed through his mind: “If only I were a duck…I could save them all!” Simultaneously, he heard the reply he made to his wife earlier: “Why on earth would God diminish Himself and come to earth as a man?”
Abruptly, it all became logical. “This is what God has done, like the ducks—blind, lost, perishing, God sent His Son, Jesus, to become like one of us; this is the only way He could show us the way to salvation. Thus, the actual meaning of Christmas.” The man thought to himself.
As the winds and snow quieted, so did his soul. Suddenly he understood the reason for Christmas. Finally, he realized why Christ Jesus, the Messiah, had come. Like the blizzard, years of cold doubt and disbelief vanished. He fell to his knees in the snow and prayed: “Thank You, Jesus, for coming in human form to get me out of the storm!”