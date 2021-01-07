Hartman to Heart: Considering the Wise Men

We thought a lot about the cast and characters of the Nativity all through the season of Advent.
Still, now that Advent is over, there is one more group of players who contribute significantly to the narrative. The group I am referring to is the wise men or Magi.
Often, we place the wise men at the birth of Christ, but they probably did not appear on the scene until Jesus was about two years of age (Matthew 2:7-18). Nevertheless, it’s not the time of their arrival that is significant; it is the fact that they came.
The wise men were more than likely, not Jewish; they were gentile. More than likely, they were Persian. So why would travelers from the East be interested in a Jewish Messiah? Moreover, why would they even be looking for His Star, or even recognize His Star in the heavens?
From the beginning, God’s plan was for His salvation to be extended to all people, not just the Children of Israel. God used a Hebrew named Daniel some 600 years earlier in Babylon, where he had been taken captive, to share prophecies God had given concerning the coming Jewish Messiah.
The Messiah Who would bring spiritual salvation to the world. Undoubtedly, Daniel’s life had such an impact on the culture in which he had been taken captive that some 600 years later, wise men from the area were still watching to see if everything he had foretold would come to pass. Perhaps Zechariah, who prophesied concerning
The Christ and His suffering coming out of the captivity, also inspired the Magi. We can only speculate how the Wise Men knew to be watching for Jesus’ star to appear—What is significant is that they saw it and knew what to do (Matthew 2:10-11).
What stands out is that these men were gentile. It was gentiles who were looking and waiting for the Messiah. Herod, the vassal king for Rome over the Hebrews, had to call in the Hebrew chief priests and scribes to find out about the prophecies concerning The Christ (Matthew 2:4).
It also seems that many of the Hebrews were troubled by The Christ’s arrival on the world stage; they were not relieved, excited, or even expecting the prophecies to come to pass (Matthew 2:3).
Now, do not misunderstand; there were Hebrews who were anticipating The Christ. Anna and Simeon are examples of the many whom I believe were expecting. Yet, the ones who put their lives on hold to travel perhaps 900 miles to worship and adore Jesus Christ were gentile. Scripture stresses this by including their arrival to honor The Word made flesh.
See, Jesus is the Messiah who saves all people. Jesus came for Jews, but He also came for non-Jews—gentiles. All the world can benefit from His salvation when we place trust and belief in Him.
For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life (John 3:16). Paul records that if you confess with your mouth, the Lord Jesus, and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved (Romans 10:9).
Today, our Messiah still comes for all who look for Him. For all who wish to worship Him in spirit and truth, He can be found. Draw near to God, and God will draw near to you (James 4:8).
As we enter this new year, do you need joy, peace, and contentment?
If you do, look no further than this Messiah, The Christ, Jesus. He will save you, restore you, and make you whole.
Indeed, wise people still seek Him.