Hartman to Heart: Dealing with Adversity

If ever there is a time we deal with adversity, that time is now.
We experience horrific things that astound our local community and overwhelm our confidence in our national and international communities. It seems adversity is everywhere.
We are either directly affected or indirectly affected—either way, adversity seems to be something we cannot currently escape. With adversity so prevalent, how do I deal with it?
The only way I know is to look to Jesus and reflect on how He dealt with adversity. If there was ever a person Who experienced adversity, it is Jesus; hence, He can teach us a lot about processing and coping with the adversities that plague our lives, communities, and world.
In adversity, Jesus remained peaceful. I think about the night of Jesus’ arrest; in panic and protest, Peter cuts off the ear of the high priest’s servant. Jesus does not affirm Peter’s act of violence; instead, Jesus commands peace. In Matthew 26:52, Jesus says, put your sword back in its place. All who live by the sword will perish by the sword. Not only does Jesus condemn Peter’s behavior, but Jesus also goes on to display His loving nature by healing the high priest’s servant’s ear (Luke 22:51).
Jesus’ actions remind me of a quote by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “The ultimate weakness of violence is that it is a descending spiral, begetting the very thing it seeks to destroy. Instead of diminishing evil, it multiplies it. Through violence you may murder the liar, but you cannot murder the lie, nor establish the truth. Through violence you murder the hater, but you do not murder hate. In fact, violence merely increases hate...Returning violence for violence multiplies violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
In adversity, Jesus prays. When Jesus knew that His suffering and death were quickly approaching, Jesus took time to pray. Three times in the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus fell with his face to the ground to pray (Matthew 26:39, 42, 44). I bring attention to the posture of Jesus because I want us to understand He is humbling Himself. In 2 Chronicles 7:14, the Scripture states: if My people who are called by My Name humble themselves, and pray and seek My Face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land. Of course, Jesus had no wicked ways from which to turn. Jesus was God’s perfect, sinless Son, yet Jesus humbles Himself in prayer. Jesus could have had a pity party and focused on how unfair the adversity was, but rather, Jesus humbled Himself and prayed. In the light of John’s gospel, Jesus prays for Himself, for His disciples’ spiritual and physical protection, unity, obedience, sanctification, and that they would know the full measure of His joy. Jesus also prays for all the believers—even for us who would believe in the future—that we will receive His message, believe, unite, evangelize, and be saved (John 17).
No life is free from adversity. Like Jesus, we all deal with unfairness, struggles, and misfortune; however, if we choose to deal with adversity in Christ-likeness, not only can we become stronger individuals, we can also leave this world a better place for subsequent generations. Like Christ, we must remain in His peace (John 14:27), Love and look for ways to bring healing (Hosea 14:4), and humble ourselves and pray (2 Chronicles 7:14).