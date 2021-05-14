Hartman to Heart: God is Always with You

We have just come through Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day is quickly approaching. While these days are very joyful for many people, others find such days painful.
Some people do not have a close relationship with their parents. Some people may even feel rejected, abused, or neglected by their parents or because of their parents.
Yet, countless others may have had wonderful parents and beautiful memories of life with their parents, but sadly death has separated you from them; thus, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day can be painful and melancholy.
Many others may have great parents, but unfortunately, disease has robbed your parents’ ability to know who you are, and thusly, parental remembrance days are exceptionally tough.
Scripture does provide comfort for anyone who might feel sad around this time of the year. The psalmist records in Psalm 27:10 that if your parents forsake or abandon you, God will hold you close. God is The Parent Who will never leave you nor forsake you (Deuteronomy 31:6; Hebrews 13:5). God is with you; even when you are unaware of His presence, He is there.
If you have never had a close relationship with your earthly parents, God desires a close relationship with you (1 Peter 5:6-7; Revelation 3:20). As we have said many times before, God is a gentleman, He will never push Himself upon you, but if you seek Him, you will find Him (Deuteronomy 4:29; Proverbs 8:17; Jeremiah 29:13; Matthew 7:7; Luke 11:9; Acts 17:24-28). Today, if you look for a parental relationship, look no further than God. God will be Mother and Father—and so much more (Ephesians 3:20).
If you feel rejected, abused, or neglected by your parents, remember God will never reject you if you are in Christ Jesus (Romans 11:1-12). God loves us because He chooses to love us. Even despite our failures, God loves us. While we were still sinners, God loved us (Romans 5:8), and He will never stop loving us.
Likewise, God will never abuse us. Scripture plainly states to not hold in esteem an abusive person, nor to replicate their ways (Proverbs 3:31). Abuse greaves God; He will never abuse you (Psalm 139:16-17). Equally, God will not neglect you. God not only sees all your true needs, but He will also more than meet these needs (Matthew 10:29-31).
God is Spirit, and all who worship Him must do so in spirit and truth (John 4:24). God is Spirit, so He can never die. Parents may eventually depart in death, but God will always be with you because He cannot die. God is eternal; He is the same yesterday, today, and forever (Hebrews 13:8). Jesus was entirely man, but fully God simultaneously. Jesus died on the cross for our sin, but even death could not hold Jesus down (Acts 2:24).
God cannot die. Likewise, God will never forget you due to disease. God is not affected by the things that plague humanity. Alzheimer’s and dementia might rob our memories, but these diseases will never touch God the way they touch humankind. God is The Parent Who never forgets His children.
If Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are painful days for you, I pray that you can find solace in your eternal Parent. God will be Mother and Father—and so much more (Ephesians 3:20). Trust Him today to be your all in all (Colossians 3:11).