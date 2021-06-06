Hartman to Heart: I Like You ‘Cause You Are You'

Years ago, I wrote a song for some young friends titled; I Like You ‘Cause You’re You.
Everyone needs to hear these words, not just children. Every person on this planet needs reassurance that they are valuable and an asset to society—regardless of upbringing, education, handicap, or the like, every person needs to know that someone appreciates them the way they are.
Yes, I certainly understand that we sometimes need a little refining. We might need the rough edges trimmed, but the refinement process begins with acceptance, grounded in God’s love. When people feel rejected, these people often never find the refinement that boosts them from mediocracy.
Unfortunately, Christians are often the worst at accepting others for who they are. We want everyone to change, but how might we bring a tiny part of God’s kingdom to earth by being more accepting? How might we change ones’ life by saying (or singing), I like you because you are you?
You know, this is what God has done for us. Jesus said in John 15:16-17 that we did not choose Him; instead, He chose us and appointed us so that we might go and bear fruit—so heed My command: Love each other. Paul records in Romans 5:10 that while we were still enemies of God, God reconciled us to Himself through the death of His Son, Jesus Christ. God set a high example. God chose to like us while we were still His enemy. Think about that.
We have trouble liking someone who crosses their “t” or dots their “i” differently; God sets the bar so much higher. He said He chose us and loved us while we were still His enemy. Could you tell your enemy, “I like you and accept you?”
If you did, your enemy could quickly become your friend? The Scripture does say for us to love our enemy (Matthew 5:43-48). This reminder is not a casual suggestion; this statement is a command from Jesus.
2 Corinthians 4:16 reminds us that we are renewed inwardly day by day. See, we quickly forget that God’s Holy Spirit is the entity that always brings change. I am being made into the image of Christ day by day. I still have rough edges that need smoothing. I still have education that I need to receive. I have not yet arrived; I am a work in progress.
Guess what, you are too. Guess what, so are the people who look differently and act differently. We are called to love them, accept them (accepting them does not mean we have to agree with everything they do), and help them come to a place where they can meet the Savior and know the indwelling of His Holy Spirit, Who can change them. Christians too often want to do the Holy Spirit’s job; Christians want to transform others into the image and likeness of their church or ideals.
Changing someone is not our job—our job is to love and accept, then Holy Spirit can bring about change in God’s timing. This change that the Holy Spirit brings is always about making us into the image of Christ, not the image of the church or some denominational stance.
May we be a more accepting people. May we be a people who choose to like others for who they are. May we not worry about trying to make others into what we want them to be, but may we be people who step back and allow Holy Spirit the autonomy to do the changing, even if the most prominent change needs to occur in our own heart first. See, when we accept people for who they are, we bring a little piece of heaven to earth (Matthew 6:10).
Oh, and for the record, I like you ‘cause you’re you. No matter how old or young you are.
I like you ‘cause you’re you.