Hartman to Heart: It’s Where You’re Going That Counts

Known as “the First Lady of Song,” Ella Fitzgerald once said, “It isn’t where you came from; it’s where you’re going that counts.” These words should ring true for every Christ-follower.
Jesus said that in His Father’s house, He has prepared a place for all who place faith and trust in Him (John 14:2-3). With all its troubles and trials, this world is just a place we stay; but in this life, the choice we make for Jesus determines where we are going.
Jesus is concerned about where you came from, but He is much more concerned about your eternal destination. After all, it’s where you’re going that counts. Jesus paid a high price so you can spend eternity with Him and His Father. I believe Jesus, like Ella Fitzgerald, would say that it isn’t where you came from; it’s where you’re going that counts (John 17:15-17).
Jesus knew we would have problems in this life. The fact is, Jesus said we would have difficulty in this life, but we should take heart, for He has overcome this world (John 16:33).
If we chose Jesus, and we chose to believe in His sacrificial death and resurrection from the grave, then we can rejoice, knowing that in Christ, we too have overcome the world (Romans 10:9: Romans 8:37).
Please understand, God never wanted you to see both troubles in this life and eternity. God wants you to be free of everything that hinders you from thoroughly enjoying Him.
While He never promised a life free from pain, He has promised an eternity safe in His providential care (1 John 2:25). For all who follow Christ and know Christ in the free pardon of sin, God has promised eternity safe in His everlasting care—it isn’t where you came from; it’s where you’re going that counts.
In Pilgrim’s Progress, John Bunyan expressed that a Christian’s path can at times be a bitter one, but the bitterness is an essential preface before the future eternal narrative—it’s where you’re going that counts. Bunyan also communicates that to go back is death, but to go forward in Christ is life everlasting.
Jesus even said the person who puts their hand to the plow and looks back is not fit for the kingdom (Luke 9:62). Yes, life can be challenging at times, but keep your eye on the prize (Matthew 6:33). Keep seeking God, do not turn back because it isn’t where you came from; it’s where you’re going that counts.
We have recently come through a crazy year. We have weathered an abnormal election with unusual aftereffects. We are still amid a global pandemic that has claimed more US citizens’ lives than the Second World War.
We have indeed weathered some of the darkest days of my lifetime, and while some might justify throwing their hands up and walking away, my encouragement to you is, do not give up; after all, it isn’t where you came from, it’s not even what you’ve been through; it’s where you’re going that counts.
May we all take a page from Ella Fitzgerald’s songbook and remember, “It isn’t where you came from; it’s where you’re going that counts.”
As long as there is breath in your body, keep trusting God’s goodness, keep resting in His presence, and keep seeking His kingdom.
This world is not your home; if you are a child of God, it isn’t where you came from; it’s not even what you’ve been through; it’s where you’re going that counts.