Hartman to Heart: Like the Morning Fog

Do you plan for the future?
Do you plan ahead? I am confident that planning for the future honors God — something He desires that all people do; however, there is only one plan for the future that has eternal significance.
In James’ letter to the church, he writes: how do you know what your life will be like tomorrow? Life is like the morning fog — it is here a little while, and then it is gone (James 4:14).
Tomorrow is easy to take for granted, and one day our tomorrows will be no more; that is why it is vital to live for Christ today. What is living for Christ? I am glad you asked.
Living for Christ is trusting Him to do for you what you cannot do for yourself. You might be thinking, “I am self-sufficient; I do not need the help of Christ.” The truth is only Christ can save you. The truth is only Christ can assure your eternity with Him. The Scripture states that there are none righteous, no not one (Romans 3:10-12; Psalm 14:1-3; Psalm 53:1-3).
Scripture stresses that Jesus Christ is the only way to the Father (John 14:6). The Scriptures make it plain that Christ Jesus is the only means of salvation (Acts 4:12). The Scriptures stress that salvation is Jesus’ work alone so that we cannot boast in our idea of goodness (Romans 3:21–28; Galatians 2:16; Ephesians 2:8–9). Christ alone can save you.
Since life is like the morning fog, be sure you have asked Him to do for you what you cannot do for yourself.
Romans 10:9 explains that if we confess with our mouth the Lord Jesus Christ and believe in our heart that God raised Him from the dead, we will be saved.
How sad to make bright plans, only to leave this world not knowing Christ’s salvation. Life is like the morning fog; be sure your future planning includes living for Christ today.
Living for Christ is sharing His love with others. Christ has given a fantastic job to everyone who knows Him in the free pardon of sin: go into all the world and share His good news with every person (Mark 16:15-16; Luke 14:23; Matthew 28:19-20; Acts 1:7-8). We are all called to make disciples for Jesus. Living for Him means we share Him with others.
We do not work for Christ to gain His good favor, but because we have gained His good favor, we should all the more desire to work for Him (Romans 5:8; Ephesians 2:8–9).
Life is like the morning fog; hence, all the more reason to share His love with others today.
Living for Christ means that we are trusting His daily provision. Jesus taught us to pray for our daily needs to be met (Matthew 6:11). Now, He does not want us praying this serendipitously—God expects that we do our part: make plans for food to be in the refrigerator, the bills to be paid, and for life to be lived in a meaningful way as we age.
Still, trust that He will provide should there be more mouths to feed, more bills to pay, and more surprises along the way. Life is like the morning fog; work like it is up to you; trust knowing that all good things come from Christ (1 Chronicles 16:11-12).
There are many more aspects than what we have named here when considering this idea of living for Christ. Nonetheless, the vital element is to live for Him—trust Him for salvation—trust Him to do for us what we cannot do for ourselves.
If trusting Jesus’ salvation is the only plan you have made for the future, you have planned well for eternity.
If you have never trusted Him, today is the time to begin; for life is like the morning fog — it is here a little while, and then it is gone.