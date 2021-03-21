Hartman to Heart: Love and Inspiration

The Great American jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald once said, “Where there is love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong.” Her words still ring true today. They remind me of Psalm 143:8, where the psalmist records: “Let the morning bring me word of Your unfailing love.”
Let the morning—the new day—the fresh start—bring me word of God’s unfailing love. It does not matter how badly I messed up the day before; if I have repented of my mistake, I can find inspiration, knowing God has given me a fresh start.
Micah 7:19 reminds us that God will have compassion and tread our iniquities underfoot and will cast all our wrongs into the depths of the sea. Why? Because He loves us so much.
Today, you might find it hard to love yourself because you know how badly you have messed up in the past—work relationships, family relationships, responsibilities, fill in the blank with whatever hinders you.
Stop putting yourself down; instead, ask God to forgive you; and not only will He give you a fresh start, but He will also cast those wrongs into the depths of the sea (Micah 7:19). Why? Because He loves you so much. I am not saying that our actions do not have consequences. Our past actions do carry consequences, but we can know God’s forgiveness for past actions, and we can enjoy His love and the inspiration of a fresh start. “Where there is love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong.”
When you know God’s forgiveness, and you have forgiven yourself, then ask those whom you have wronged to forgive you. If they refuse, you have attempted to bring restoration, you have done all you can do.
Rest knowing God has forgiven you and given you a fresh start (Luke 6:37). Do not put down the person who holds unforgiveness toward you; let God deal with them. You enjoy the fresh start with which God has blest you.
When Jesus forgave someone, He would say, go and sin no more. It is the same for us. God has forgiven us, now we need to stop doing what we were forgiven for and start walking daily in His love and the fresh start He has paved out for us.
Even Paul said, should I continue to sin because God is so rich in Grace? Not at all (Romans 6:1). Paul understood how much he had been forgiven, so he put the old away and instead enjoyed the newness of God’s love and inspiration.
“Where there is love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong.”
I wholeheartedly agree with Ella Fitzgerald, especially when it is God’s love and inspiration in question. When we know His forgiveness, we can live every day in His love and inspiration, and with that, we cannot go wrong.