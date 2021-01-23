Hartman to Heart: My Understanding Fails

We live in days where my understanding fails me. I do not understand many of the images and soundbites I see and hear.
We live in days where sister fights sister and brother fights brother, and my understanding fails me. Thankfully, Scripture reminds me that I do not have all the answers, nor do I need to depend on my understanding. Scripture reminds me that there is a better way.
In Proverbs 3:5-6, I am told what to do—I am reminded that I need not flounder—guessing what is correct; I am assured I can know, with confidence, if I first take a few steps of faith.
Trust in God with all your heart, do not lean on your understanding; instead, in all your ways acknowledge God, and He will make straight your paths (Proverbs 3:5-6).
When my understanding fails me, I am instructed to trust God. I am not merely encouraged to trust God when life is good—when things are going well. I am not instructed to trust God when I feel like it or when it appears to be the vogue.
No, I am instructed to trust God with all my heart—always. Trusting God with all my heart means that I am exclusively devoted to Him—good times and bad times.
Next, I am instructed to lean not on my understanding. Scripture states that there is a way that seems correct to humanity, but its end leads to destruction (Proverbs 14:12; Proverbs 16:25).
My understanding can potentially lead me to ruin; this is why we currently see so many people in this great nation fighting with one another and speaking out of both sides of their mouths.
If we would stop, take a moment, and stop letting our understanding lead us, we would see such an overwhelming difference. We must heed Scripture and lean not on our own understanding; instead, we must acknowledge God in all our ways.
Scripture promises that when we acknowledge God in our ways that He will make straight our paths. In other words, when we are wholeheartedly living for, and depending on God’s understanding, we will see life differently. We will be able to adequately love our neighbor in the same way we love ourselves (Mark 12:31).
When we are wholeheartedly living for, and depending on God, we are better positioned to understand our brothers and sisters who view life differently. Despite our differences, we will have a desire to bless them, not bless them out.
Yes, my understanding fails me, now more than ever, but that demonstrates how I need to be focused on God and serve Him wholeheartedly. If I focus only on myself and my needs, not only am I a selfish person, I will tend to be at odds with everyone around me.
If I believe that I am the only one with truth and that everyone who disagrees with me is deserving of destruction, I do not love my neighbor in the same way I love myself (Mark 12:31).
Now, more than ever, I must trust God wholeheartedly so that He can make straight my paths. Only then can I understand properly and love purely—loving even those who disagree and are at odds with me.
Yes, this requires lots of effort on my part, but the rewards far outweigh the cost.