Hartman to Heart: Pulling the Roof Off

In the first many verses of Mark chapter two, we find Jesus healing a Paralytic. The paralytic could not do for himself; he was utterly dependent on others’ grace and mercy.
Fortunately, he had four friends who were willing to lay their leisure time aside to take him to Jesus for healing. When the friends arrived at the place where Jesus was preaching the Word (Mark 2:2), they discovered that the crowd pressed in around Jesus to the point that they had no chance of getting their friend to the only One Who could heal.
These were determined friends. They take the paralyzed friend to the roof and make a large enough hole to lower him to Jesus.
First, let us consider the determination of these four friends. They gave of their time to carry their paralytic friend to the place where Jesus was ministering. I am sure these friends all had families, jobs, and needs of their own, but never once do we hear them complain about the imposition of caring for the friend who could not attend to himself.
We do not know how far they had to carry this man, but even if it were only a quarter of a mile, that was a significant comment. They arrive at the place where Jesus is working only to find that they cannot get close to Jesus. A problem that will not hinder their commitment or their faith.
These friends could have said, “Well, we tried” took the paralytic friend home, and went on about their daily schedules. Instead, these friends go the extra mile, putting even more effort into this job by carrying their friend to the roof and then making a large enough hole to lower him directly to Jesus.
Their effort confirms true friendship. These four men sacrifice so much for their friend, but Scripture tells us that Jesus saw their faith and healed the paralytic (Mark 2:5).
Second, Jesus does not merely bring the superficial healing they desired. Jesus brings about a total healing; Jesus tells the paralytic that his sins are forgiven. Jesus does for the man what he cannot do for himself; Jesus forgives his sin.
Jesus explains that neither forgiving sin nor healing was easier; both are equally difficult to human and similarly easy to God.
Finally, Jesus tells the paralyzed man: rise, pick up your bed, and go home. We do not see the paralytic argue with Jesus, saying, “You know I cannot rise, pick up my bed, and go home; I am paralyzed and depend on my friends.”
No, the paralytic trusts and obeys Jesus’ simple instruction. He rises, picks up his bed, and goes home—his body, soul, and spirit found healing. Jesus’ healing was holistic. Jesus forgave the man his sin, which took care of soul and spirit, and Jesus healed the man’s body—taking care of the superficial, external healing.
There are many takeaways from this narrative. First, we need to be the kind of people who go the extra mile for those who cannot do for themselves—just like the four friends in Mark chapter two.
We certainly cannot meet everyone’s needs, but if we all help only one other person do what they cannot do for themselves, then we are God’s hands extended in this world. If each one reaches one, we can cover a lot of ground. Then, when God sees our faith, as it relates to the other person, He can add His mountain-moving power (Hebrews 11:6; Mark 10:27).
Second, if we are faithful to do the work, we might be the vehicle that delivers someone to the Savior Who will forgive sin.
We can and should forgive others’ sins against us, but only Jesus can provide forgiveness, leading to salvation—healing for the soul and spirit. If each one reaches one this year, how many new souls will be a part of God’s kingdom in 2021?
Finally, like the paralytic, we must trust and obey Jesus’ instruction to us. If He calls you to say “Hello” to a stranger, then please trust and obey. Do not hand Jesus the excuse, “I do not like to talk to people I do not know,” or “Jesus, I do not have the time, if this ‘hello’ turns into a conversation.”
See, your simple act of obedience might be what pulls the roof off the barrier that separates a hurting soul from the Savior Who heals.
In 2021, may we be the people who pull the roof off the barrier that separates the hurting from the Healer.
Pastor Chuck Hartman can be reached at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com