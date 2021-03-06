Hartman to Heart: Repairers of Creation

The Scriptures begin with the expression that God created the heavens and the Earth (Genesis 1:1). Scripture states that everything God created He saw as “good” (Genesis 1:31).
God’s ability to make everything, in its mature state, in a literal six days, is not what stands out to me; it is the fact that all God created He viewed as good; this jumps off the pages of Scripture at me. I am a creative person, but I cannot create something from nothingness.
Only God creates from nothingness; Nevertheless, I am created in the image, after God’s likeness; therefore, I too must seek to bring good to this world.
Humanity is responsible for paradise lost, hence all the more reason why humankind should strive to be tikkun olam (pronounced tee-KOON oh-LUHM), Hebrew for repairers of creation—people who bring goodness into being.
As Christ-followers, we should look for opportunities to be tikkun olam. Think about the world in which we live. We are in a global pandemic, there is much political unrest, and social injustice runs rampant worldwide; but what are we doing to be restorers of creation?
Scripture plainly states, to know to do good and not do it is sin (James 4:17). How are we bringing goodness to this often-chaotic world?
One key is to focus on resolution. Proverbs 12:18 states that one who speaks rashly is like the thrusts of a sword, but the tongue of the wise brings healing. We often focus on the problem and make the situation much worse than it truly is—something psychology terms catastrophizing.
If we learn to change our perspective and focus on the resolution, then not only do we place ourselves in a position to bring resolve and repair creation, but we also set our minds on a positive course.
Colossians 3:2 tells us to set our mind and keep it set on what is above. Imagine if the researchers had only focused on the problem of COVID-19 and not the resolution. Because they concentrate on the solution, today, we have access to three vaccines to help protect us. Because of their determination to solve the problem, we should have enough coronavirus vaccines to inoculate every adult in the USA by the end of May 2021.
A second key is to volunteer. In Philippians 2:4, we are instructed not only to look at our personal interests but also at others’ interests.
When we begin to recognize and focus on others’ needs, not only do we become less self-absorbed, but we even start to see areas where deficiencies exist. Often, we are not repairers of creation because we are unaware of the broken places of life.
When we can begin to see how others live and understand others’ needs—becoming attentive to others’ interests, we are then positioned to be repairers of creation.
Finally, avoid drama, especially online. It surprises me how many people post such nasty dramatic posts on social media. Philippians 4:8 stresses that if something is true, noble, right, pure, lovely, admirable, excellent, or praiseworthy—think about such things.
My encouragement is to consider before you post, repost, or respond to a post. Pass your social-posting ideas through the Philippians 4:8 assessment. If it fails the test, do not post.
The same principle can be used for other spoken and written communications as well. When we communicate with integrity, when we use our words to edify, we can be repairers of creation.
Christ-followers should take seriously the business of +being created in the image and after the likeness of God. Like our heavenly Father, we should do all we can to create good in this world.
Tikkun olam—repairers of creation—may we each be people who bring goodness into being.