Hartman to Heart: Resurrection Power

On Resurrection Sunday, Christians celebrate the most significant event in human history: Jesus’ rising from death to die no more. Christianity and eternity hinge on resurrection truth. Without Resurrection power, Christianity is merely an interesting philosophy.
Paul straightforwardly stated that apart from the resurrection, a Christian’s faith and the gospel message are vain (1 Corinthians 15:12-19).
Timothy Keller said, “If Jesus rose from the dead, then you have to accept all that He said; if He didn’t rise from the dead, then why worry about any of what He said? The issue on which everything hangs is not whether or not you like His teaching but whether or not He rose from the dead.”
Considering how meaningless the Christian life would be minus Jesus’ resurrection, should we not, all the more, consider the significance of resurrection power?
First, resurrection power guarantees a reckoning for sin (Matthew 16:27; John 5:28-29; Acts 17:31). The resurrection guarantees that our enemy did not win (Galatians 1:4; 1 John 3:8; Revelation 12:7-12). The resurrection guarantees that we can enjoy a restored relationship with our heavenly Father (John 14:6; Philippians 3:10).
As Charles Swindoll said, “The devil, darkness, and death may swagger and boast, the pangs of life will sting for a while longer, but don’t worry; the forces of evil are breathing their last. Not to worry… He’s risen!” Resurrection power means that we have assurance in this life and eternity (1 Peter 1:3).
Resurrection power assures that the same spirit that raised Jesus’ mortal body will indeed raise our bodies (Romans 8:11) when we place our trust and belief in His finished work (John 19:28-30).
Second, the resurrection assures that all of Jesus’ promises are trustworthy.
Clarence W. Hall said, “Easter says you can put truth in a grave, but it won’t stay there.” Most importantly, Jesus said, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me” (John 14:6).
When Jesus said that He would leave you His peace (John 14:27), you can count on His promise. Why? Because of resurrection power. When Jesus said He would send you a comforter (John 14:16), you can believe Him. Why? Because of resurrection power. The resurrection not only confirms all the promises Jesus made, but it also verifies Who Jesus says He is: The only begotten Son of God.
Next, resurrection power means Jesus is alive (Matthew 28:6). Paul said that without Jesus’ resurrection, Christians are to be pitied (1 Corinthians 15:12-19). Everything we believe, everything we have built our lives upon, is due to resurrection power. The resurrection is not a fairy tale; Jesus is risen from death to die no more (1 Corinthians 15).
The world may appear to be falling to pieces around us, but there is good news: Christians are never without hope due to resurrection power. N.T. Wright stresses, “The resurrection completes the inauguration of God’s kingdom…it is the decisive event demonstrating that God’s kingdom really has been launched on earth as it is in heaven.
The message of Easter is that God’s new world has been unveiled in Jesus Christ and that you’re now invited to belong to it.”
Perhaps this last thought is the most significant thing Jesus desires that we understand about His resurrection: we have an invitation to belong to God and His kingdom because of Jesus’ resurrection (John 3:16).
Resurrection power is the substance that changes the believer (Romans 6:10-11). Christians are not perfect, but we are perfectly forgiven, and we serve a perfect Savior Whose resurrection power can make alive the most hardened, dead in sin heart. Think about who you were before you met Christ; now think about the person Christ is making you; this is His resurrection power alive and active in you.
Perhaps C.S. Lewis expressed it best when he wrote, “I believe in Christianity as I believe that the sun has risen: not only because I see it, but because by it I see everything else.”
Jesus Christ has made the way all because of resurrection power.
If you have never experienced Jesus’ resurrection power, call on Him today. Romans 10:9 states that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus Christ and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.
Call on Him today and watch His resurrection power transform your life and eternal destination—all possible because of resurrection power.