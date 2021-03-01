Hartman to Heart: So Much More

Frequently Christians focus on one aspect of God’s character, and we then get stuck on that one aspect. The truth is, God is so much more than any of us could ever imagine.
God is everything His Word tells us, but He is so much more (John 21:25). In Zephaniah 3:17, we learn that God is a mighty One Who will save; He rejoices over us with gladness; He quiets us by His love, and He will exult over us with loud singing. These four aspects are critical for us to understand, especially as we navigate the craziness of the days in which we live.
Zephaniah starts by reminding us that God is a mighty One Who will save. God alone needs no help from any human entity or institution. God is The Supreme Force alone. You might worry regarding your safety, your health, or any number of other circumstances.
Jesus reminded us that such needless worry could not add a moment to our lives (Matthew 6:27; Luke 12:25). God is in total control, and He is a faithful God Who will save you. Primarily God saves us spiritually through Jesus’ sacrificial work at Calvary. God also promises that He will protect us (2 Thessalonians 3:3) and provide for us (Philippians 4:19) when we are His blood-bought children. His salvation is plenteous and includes more than only spiritual restoration.
Rest knowing that God will lavish you in His protective salvation. Why? Because He is so much more than our comprehension of mighty—His might formed our universe and the great beyond—Yes, He is so much more.
Zephaniah stresses that God rejoices over us with gladness. You can know contentment because He first rejoices over us with delight.
God is not angry at you—He is angry at the sin which separates you from Him, but He is not angry at you. He loves you and rejoices over you. Amid a global pandemic, you can know joy, peace, and hopefulness because God rejoices over you with gladness. God’s rejoicing is something that evil cannot stand.
When all chaos breaks loose around you, yet there is peace in your soul, the reason why is that God is rejoicing over you. His rejoicing is unimaginable to human intelligence. Why? Because He is so much more.
God quiets us by His love Zephaniah records. Is this not how a child is soothed? Her parent reassures her that all will be well. God is a loving parent Who quiets us by His love.
When I pray for family and friends, I often pray that God’s love is tangible. I pray that they can feel His power comfort them, quiet them, still them in His peace. We live in a turbulent stormy world where daily I need my fears and uncertainties quieted by God’s love. How about you?
A human parent might only have room on their lap to soothe two children at once, but God is no human parent. God is Spirit, and He has room for all of His children at the same time, quieting each care individually and simultaneously. God is so much more.
God will exult over us with loud singing, Zephaniah concludes. God’s loud singing can be terrifying to our enemies while comforting, like a lullaby, to His child’s ears. No human parent could sing such a grandiose melody—God is so much more.
One song that routes evil while calming the weary heart. Only God could know such music; only God could score such an opus. The word exult means just this, to rejoice, to tremble (from fear). Hence, God rejoices, and we find solace while concurrently evil trembles and flees in fear.
Yes, today, there is so much our human hearts can fret over. Today, various circumstances can leave us feeling helpless. We can even become stuck when we only view God as Savior, not Healer, Judge, and not Friend. God is so much more.
Today, allow His mighty power to save you. Rest knowing that He rejoices over you with gladness and quiets you by His love.
Sleep well, assured that His singing is a lullaby to your heart and a repellant to evil—evil that cannot touch you as you slumber, thanks to God’s awesome song.
As wondrous as He and His provisions are, know that He is still so much more.