Hartman to Heart: Stumbling Block or Steppingstone

In Mark chapter six, we read about Jesus returning to His hometown and bringing a message in the synagogue. The people there were offended by Jesus.
“Isn’t this the carpenter, the son of Mary?” many of the people asked. Others were saying, “Where did Jesus get these things? What kind of wisdom is given to Him? How can He perform such mighty works?”
Think about this, this was in Jesus’ hometown, so these are the people we would suppose knew Jesus best. More than likely, these are the people who grew up with Jesus and knew Jesus before His earthly ministry. Yet, these are the ones who are offended by Jesus (Mark 6:3).
In the original language, the word “offended” is “skandalizō.” Skandalizō can literally be translated, “to put a stumbling block or impediment in the way, upon which another may trip and fall.” Every time we encounter Jesus in the Scriptures, there is a decision to be made about Him.
The people in Mark chapter six chose to be offended by Jesus; they decided to see Him as a stumbling block; but, the same stone that can cause one to stumble might cause another sure footing. In the chapter prior, three people saw Jesus as their steppingstone: The man delivered from a legion of demons, the woman who suffered from an issue of blood for twelve years, and a twelve-year-old girl Jesus brought back to life.
Each one was totally dependent on Jesus’ grace and mercy. Each of the three needs Jesus to be their sure footing—their steppingstone. Now, the same sure footing is causing others to fall. It is not Jesus’ fault; it is the peoples’ unbelief that is to blame.
The Scottish evangelist Henry Drummond once said, “Christ never failed to distinguish between doubt and unbelief. Doubt is can’t believe. Unbelief is won’t believe. Doubt is honesty. Unbelief is obstinacy. Doubt is looking for light. Unbelief is content with darkness.”
The people In Jesus’ hometown were content with darkness. The Light stood before them, yet all they wanted was their familiar, complacent religiosity. Again, doubt is honesty. Unbelief is obstinacy. The people in Jesus’ hometown were obstinate—they chose not to believe, thus making Jesus their stumbling block.
Their familiarity with Who they believe Jesus was serves as the crutch whereby they comfortably rest in disbelief. These people failed to marvel at God’s grace and mercy shining through the ministry of Jesus. These people chose not to believe, thus making Jesus their stumbling block when He desired to be their stepping stone.
The peoples’ familiarity is a much-needed reminder for the Western church. We are blessed to be steeped in the teaching of Christ; however, we must take care that this familiarity with Christ does not motivate contempt.
Even if we do not deliberately deny Christ, listen, failing to marvel at the Father’s grace because we hear about it so often is a subtle yet powerful form of contempt.
Today I challenge you; seek out God’s mercy and grace operating in your life. Take time to see Christ at work in your life.
Take time to thank Him for what He is doing through you.
When you do, you are allowing Him to be your sure footing—your steppingstone, not your stumbling block.