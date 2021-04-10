Hartman to Heart: The Symphony of Easter

In musical theory, an octave makes up eight notes on a scale. So, from G to G, there are eight notes. In some Christian circles, Easter Sunday to the Sunday that follows is called the Octave of Easter—eight days from the resurrection to Sunday.
When you play scales on a piano, there is a build-up as you go from the tonic to the same note an octave above. You know, that’s what happened in early Christianity. There was a building in momentum over the week following the resurrection, which has never stopped. We can consider this perpetual momentum God’s Symphony of Easter.
Perhaps the followers of Christ were at their lowest on the third day after Jesus’ death. In the disciples’ minds, to be dead three days meant that person was utterly dead. There was no hope for resuscitation at this point.
How quickly we forget that with God, all things are possible (Matthew 19:26). Jesus overcame death, hell, and the grave, and on the first day of the week, His resurrection sparked the beginning of a beautiful octave of hope that continues to this day in God’s Symphony of Easter.
In Matthew 28, we learn that Mary and Mary went to the tomb where Jesus had been. There they encounter an angel who explains to them that Jesus has risen from the dead. They are delighted and instructed to share the news: Jesus is risen.
The octave begins with a crescendo that has yet to hit its fullest volume—still we tell the good news: Jesus is alive and has made the way for all to know salvation—God’s Symphony of Easter.
Later in this week following the resurrection, we find Peter returning to his everyday life. “I go a-fishing,” Peter tells his companions (John 21:3). While fishing, Peter and the others encounter the risen Christ. There Jesus forgives and restores Peter and tells Peter to feed His sheep—the octave builds, but the symphony continues to this day. We are instructed to feed Jesus’ sheep. We, too, continue to cause this beautiful octave to climax in God’s Symphony of Easter.
There were two who were walking to Emmaus in this period of the resurrection. While on their journey, Jesus appears to them, instructs them that He had to suffer many things so that we all might enjoy new life. Their eyes were opened, and they recognized Jesus (Luke 24:31).
The octave continues to swell, even to this day. Jesus continues to use each believer to reveal Himself and His Father to this world. Jesus will use your life in this work of opening others’ eyes so they too can recognize Him and His resurrection power. God uses all who do His work as notes in the score of His Symphony of Easter.
A week later, Jesus appears to Thomas, and Thomas believes. The octave is complete, or is it? Jesus goes on to tell Thomas, “Because you have seen me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet believe” (John 20:29).
We have not seen Jesus in the way His followers saw Him, yet His resurrection power has transformed us—we believe yet we have not seen Jesus face to face in the same way the twelve saw Jesus. Yet, as you read these words, others are coming to Christ for the very first time—the octave may be complete, but the symphony continues to be written.
Daily, as others come to Christ, daily as others believe, the crescendo continues to build. This crescendo was started by resurrection power and some two-thousand years later, continues to build. Enjoy the Octave of Easter, but praise God that the crescendo has not reached its climax.
Ask God to give you opportunities to help the crescendo build. Ask Christ to use your life to reveal Himself to others.
Like Mary and Mary—take the good news message into all the world, like Peter, appreciate the restoration that has been afforded you. Relish in the fact that God uses all who believe, as notes in His Symphony of Easter.