Hartman to Heart: To Be or Not to Be

The Scriptures are filled with God’s wisdom and instruction for living. As we begin a new year, I think about one such nugget of wisdom that God breathed into His word—insight that can transform this new year into the kind of year He desires for you and me.
In Philippians 4:6, we are instructed not to be anxious about anything; instead, in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your appeals to God. Why is this truth so profound and advantageous for this new year?
To begin, God is leaving the choice up to us. To be anxious about everything or in everything by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your appeals to God—to be or not to be.
God gives us free will and allows us to choose the kind of life we want. There is much in this life that can keep us in arms all the time; COVID, election turmoil, stimulus amounts, market summaries—you name it, you can stress over it.
Why do we fear the things over which we have no control?
Maybe God understands our human nature (Hebrews 4:15); hence, He gives us a plan to combat our natural inclination to stress the unknown. His plan is for us to come to Him in prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, and present our appeals to Him.
Let’s be frank, giving God our anxieties are not always easy, and it certainly does not come naturally. Often in stressful events, we catastrophize the situation into something it is not, nor ever will be. Our nature is to make things more significant than they indeed are.
Science has revealed that carrying unnecessary stress can lead to headaches, depression, heartburn, insomnia, weakened immunity, increased risk of heart attack, high blood pressure, digestive issues, fertility problems, and tense muscles. Who has time for all these undesirable effects? That’s why God has given us a remedy.
So how do I apply God’s instruction to my life? You know the things that cause you stress and anxiety, so, with a thankful heart, merely tell God about those things. Additionally, when we feel an anxious thought beginning to grow into a “monster,” take that thought captive (2 Corinthians 10:5).
Next, thank God for the lesson He is teaching; thank God that He can take your “stress monster thought” and minimize it or eliminate it. Thank God for hearing your cry; thank God for answering; thank God for His remedy.
Journal God’s reply. When God answers you (remember prayer requires talking and listening), write down His response, and then as He begins to execute His action in your life, write down how He carried out His promises to you.
In the future, should you build another “thought monster,” look back at your journal and witness how God delivered you in the past, and while we should never live in the past, we can draw strength from God’s past victories in our life, and rest knowing that He also has future successes for us.
So, as we begin a new year, we have a choice to make: to be or not to be anxious about the things we cannot control. With thanksgiving, why not give all our needless anxiety to God and watch how He brings us to a place of contentment in Himself.
In everything, I pray that we choose by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, to present our appeals to God; this is a sure way to have a happy and healthy new year.