Hartman to Heart: What Kind of Soil Are You?

Most people understand that if you want to grow a healthy plant, you need good soil. You can have sunshine, water, fertilizer, and a green thumb, but if you do not have good soil, you will never grow a healthy plant.
Jesus used a lot of agriculture analogies in His teaching. He lived in an area where the people depended on the soil for growing their food; hence, He used illustrations that were understandable to His audience.
Today, there may be families who are not as dependent on growing food for their family’s survival, but I imagine we all understand the principle behind growing a healthy plant. It is a science that is dependent on many variables, and good soil is one of them.
Jesus talks about the need for good soil in Mark chapter four. Jesus explains that when the Word of God is sown into people’s lives, it must fall on good ground if it’s going to produce an abundant harvest. Jesus talks about four types of soil upon which the seed can fall: packed and waterless (along the path, v. 15), superficial and stony (rocky ground, vs. 16-17), overcrowded and uneasy (among thorns, vs. 18-19), and soft and open (good soil, v. 20).
The question that is not being directly asked is, what kind of soil are you. We must consider this because if we are not good soil, not only will we never be all that we can be for God’s Kingdom, but we will also never be able to impact others positively in this life.
First is the packed and waterless soil (along the path, v. 15). Jesus says that immediately the enemy comes and takes away The Word that is sown in them. For a path to be useful, it needs to be packed and waterless. Who wants to trek through the mud?
However, along the sides of the path, there is ample room for growth. This example of packed and waterless soil reminds me of people who try and control their life. They reject God’s truth and believe themselves to be that captain of their destiny.
The truth is there is no such thing as the self-made woman or man. God both calls and qualifies you for His service (1 Corinthians 1:27-29), but it starts with humility to His will and providence. What kind of soil are you?
Next, there is the superficial and stony soil (rocky ground, vs. 16-17). I believe many of the religious folk of Jesus’ day fit this description. They looked good on the outside, knew all the right words, and made a good show, but on the inside, where it counts, their hearts were as hard as a stone--providing no place for God’s Word to grow.
Some stones can be useful for drainage and act as an anchor for root systems, hence helping the plant flourish. When the stone is large and on the soil’s surface, blocking the soil’s sunlight, growth is prevented.
Many religious people of Jesus day limited growth in themselves and others because of their superficial and stony hearts. What kind of soil are you?
Third, there was the overcrowded and uneasy soil (among thorns, vs. 18-19). This soil had too much of the wrong things getting in. There were too many thorns growing which overcrowded the earth. Spiritually speaking, anything growing with The Word which causes you to doubt The Word will choke faith lifeless.
Keep the soil of your life tended so that what is essential can grow and reproduce in abundance. God’s Word is vital; make sure it can grow, mature, and flourish. What kind of soil are you?
The fourth soil is soft and open (good soil, v. 20). The seed of God’s Word can easily be worked into place in soft and open soil. The earth is open to water and nurturance to provide optimum growth to the young plant. The soil is soft so that not only can the seed grow up, but it can also grow deep roots. Soft and open soil will produce a harvest of thirty, sixty, and even a hundred-fold. What kind of soil are you?
Jesus wants followers who produce a harvest. The harvest not only provides benefit for the follower of Jesus, but it also can provide benefit for countless others.
Today, Jesus wants us to examine the soil of our lives. He wants us to be sure our lives are producing a mighty harvest for God’s kingdom.
Jesus is asking, what kind of soil are you?