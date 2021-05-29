Hartman to Heart: Words to Our Graduates

Graduation can be an exciting time, yet simultaneously it can be a frightening time. Suddenly, you might find yourself cut off from your familiar surroundings, to be dropped down into an unfamiliar or uncomfortable place.
In the case of high school, you might be going on to college with new friends, new class schedules, and new responsibilities. Yes, this can seem daunting. If you leave college and enter the workforce or pursue graduate or post-graduate work, you may feel just as uneasy.
Even for the youngest graduates from our preschool, it’s a big scary step from preschool to kindergarten. Graduation is a growth process, and growing can be both stimulating and fear-provoking.
In Colossians 2:7, we are reminded to let our roots grow down into Christ and build our lives on Him. Then our faith will grow strong in the truth we were taught, and we will overflow with thankfulness. Colossians 2:7 is a life verse every graduate needs to remember.
As we have established, growth can be scary. In Isaiah 54:2-3, we are encouraged to enlarge our tent and let the curtains of our habitations be stretched out. Do not hold back; lengthen your cords and strengthen your stakes. Isaiah reminds us that growth is good.
God wants us to push past the fear and enjoy the growth process. Our main text stresses to let our roots grow down into Christ and let our lives be built on Him. Please remember that perfect love casts out fear (1 John 4:18). How do we know perfect love? By first knowing the Perfect Savior as our Savior. You can know about Jesus, but unless you know Him personally, you can never experience His perfect love—the kind of love that casts out fear.
As every graduate can attest, good habits develop over time. To get to this point, you must first cultivate good habits. It is the same with our spiritual growth; Paul reminded us in 1 Corinthians 13:11 that we talked like a child, thought like a child, and reasoned like a child when we were spiritual children.
As we become spiritually mature, we put the ways of childhood behind us. Or, as Colossians 2:7 teaches, then our faith will grow strong in the truth we were taught. Continue in your good habits and continue to develop more good habits. Your habits define your character.
There is only one way to develop the habits of Christlikeness: You must practice them. There are no instant habits. It takes time. Paul urged Timothy to practice these things. Devote your life to these good habits so that everyone can see your progress (1 Timothy 4:15).
My concluding thought is: God will see you to fruition. If you live for Him in Christ Jesus, then Philippians 1:6 stresses that we can be confident; He Who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.
Colossians 2:7 states that we will overflow with thankfulness. Even in our most dire circumstance, when we are in Christ, He adds a sense of peace and an assurance to our life—all will work out to give God glory and for our best benefit. This attitude of trusting God regardless causes thankfulness to rise inside you.
Graduates today remember, growth can be scary but trust God’s process. He has good things in store for you when you live for Him. Good habits develop over time, but you know this because you could not have made it this far had you not develop these habits.
Continue to refine these practices and acquire new ones to add to your tool kit. Finally, do not worry over things that you have no control. Remember, God will see you to fruition when you are in Christ Jesus.